After closing Northshore Beach Thursday because of erosion concerns, St. Tammany Parish Government officials announced today that the Slidell-area beach has reopened to the public.
Work needed to be done at the beach to repair cyclical tidal damage. As the tide in Lake Pontchartrain rises and falls, the water pulls sand away from the man-made shore, which exposes structural concrete known as "riprap."
Parish Government Spokesman Ronnie Simpson said the exposed concrete could have been dangerous to beach-goers due to its unrefined, rough nature. Loads of sand were used to cover the riprap and restore the beachfront.
Northshore Beach was expected to be closed until some time next week, but the parish Public Works Department made quick work of the job, which made it possible to reopen the beach in just more than one day.