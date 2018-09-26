NEW CASA VOLUNTEERS: Clemencia Brewer and Dawn Amato, both of Slidell, have been sworn in as Court Appointment Special Advocates. A program administered by Youth Service Bureau, CASA volunteers work on children's cases serving as the child's advocate in all court proceedings. For more information, contact the bureau at (985) 649-4092.
HOMELESS VETS DONATION DRIVE: Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System is collecting donations to help support homeless veterans from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Oct. 17. Volunteers are collecting nonperishable food, toiletries, blankets, new undergarments and gently used clothing, shoes and backpacks. The items will be given out at Stand Down for Homeless Veterans Oct. 27. To volunteer, contact cynthia.white19@va.gov or call (504) 507-2033.
YOUNG ARTISTS WANTED: The Wild Things Youth Art Contest and Exhibition seeks artists ages 5-18 for the annual competition that spotlights southeast Louisiana's native wildlife and habitats in National Wildlife Refuges. The contest is sponsored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Deadline to receive art is Wednesday, Sept. 26. The exhibit will be Saturday, Oct. 13. For information, call (985) 882-2021. Rules, entry forms and suggested subjects can be found at www.fws.gov/refuge/Big_Branch_Marsh/COSA/WT_Youth_Art.html.
COUNCIL ON AGING PUBLIC HEARING: The four-year plan of the Council on Aging St. Tammany Parish will be the subject of a public hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the council chambers, 21490 Koop Drive, Mandeville. The hearing is for public review and comment on the plan that will be submitted to the Governor's Office of Elderly Affairs. For information, call (985) 892-0377 or see coastseniors.org.
GOP LUNCHEON: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith will speak at the Slidell Republic Women's Club luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at Pinewood Country Club, 405 Country Club Blvd. Cost is $23, and reservations are required. Contact Betty Hooper at bettysuew@bellsouth.net. For more information, see www.lfrw.com/SlidellSRWC.
FREE SHRED DAY: Metairie Bank Northshore is hosting a chance to shred outdated financial documents at no cost. The Covington Shred Day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at 1000 S. Tyler St. The bank will also collect donations for the Youth Service Bureau. For information, call (985) 898-0950.
100,000 POETS FOR CHANGE: Poets and performers will have their say during a fundraiser for the Women’s Center for Healing and Transformation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 29 at the women's center, 71667 Leveson St., Abita Springs. Sliding-scale donation of $5 to $25 is requested. For information, call (985) 892-8111. The group 100,000 Poets for Change will also present two KinderPoem events earlier that day:
- Poets Dennis Formento and Maggie Sorrels and artist Jane Hill will read poems by children's authors from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at Counter Culture Frozen Yogurt, 154 E. Hall Drive, Slidell.
- Organizer LeAnn Pinniger Magee and poet Eliana Gradishar will present poems "for kids, by kids and from kids" from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 29 on the lawn of the Women’s Center for Healing and Transformation, 71667 Leveson St., Abita Springs. Kids of all ages are welcome in company of an adult. To read or for information, call Magee at (985) 205-2261.
ADULT EDUCATION ORIENTATION: Northshore Technical Community College will hold registration and placement testing for adults 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1. Northshore’s WorkReady U/Adult Education Department has been providing literacy services and preparation for the HiSET exam for students to earn their high school equivalency diploma while readying them for a successful future in college or a career pathway at six locations. For information, call (800) 732-6640, ext. 128 or email adultedinfo@northshorecollege.edu.
VOTE RALLYS: The Progressive Northshore Democrats and the St. Tammany Indivisible Chapter will co-sponsor a "Get-Out-The-Vote" rally at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Abita Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Candidates for congressional, state and local offices will speak, plus discussion of a proposed state constitutional amendment.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Slidell Noon Lions Club will hold its monthly pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Lion's Den, 356 Cleveland Ave., Slidell. Flapjacks, sausage and coffee or milk is $6, with proceeds to support the Lions' vision programs. Up next will be the pancake decorating contest for children Oct. 27.
NIGHT OF HOPE: One Way Love Ministries for homeless teens will hold a fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Slidell Auditorium, 2056 Second St. The evening includes dinner, a silent auction and speaker the Rev. Bill Miller, rector of Christ Episcopal Church of Covington. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, see www.onewaylove.org/?risen_event=5th-annual-night-of-hope.
FOOD FOR LIBRARY FINES: Through September, the St. Tammany Parish Library is offering a Food for Fines program. Each nonperishable food item donated will reduce library fines by $1. Food donations will be distributed to the library's partnering food banks: the First Baptist Church of Slidell Food Bank, the Northshore Food Bank in Covington and the Samaritan Center Food Bank in Mandeville.
TOTALLY TOASTMASTERS: The group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at 7:15 a.m. at Avanti Senior Living, 2234 Watercross Parkway, Covington. Toastmasters provides experience to develop communication and leadership skills. Contact Michelle Biggs at (504) 460-3048 or michellejbiggs@gmail.com.
BOARD GAME ADVENTURES: St. Tammany Parish Library plans a host of upcoming events to challenge the brain and meet like-minded people while having fun. Puzzles and games are provided by the library.
- Game Night — Pandemic; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., (985) 646-6470.
- Get it Together — Puzzling; 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 4, Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., (985) 845-4819.
- Scrabble Night; 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190.
- Dabble in Scrabble; 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St., (985) 626-4293.
- Get It Together — Puzzle Time; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, Slidell Branch.
- Game Afternoon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, Slidell Branch.
THE GALA PREMIERES: St. Tammany Hospital Foundation will summon the circus for "THE Gala," a benefit for St. Tammany Cancer Center on Thursday, Oct. 4, at the Southern Hotel in Covington. "Step Into the Ring" will be the theme for the Parisian-based circus gala, with music, auctions, games and more. Tickets start at $150. For information, visit sthfoundation.org/thegala or call (985)-898-4141.
DEW DROP JAZZ HALL CONCERTS: The fall concert series at the Dew Drop Jazz Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. continues Oct. 6 with the Jason Marsalis Vibes Quartet at 6:30 p.m. The concerts feature home-cooked dinners available for purchase from the First Free Mission Baptist Church, located next door. Soft drinks, water, beer and wine are available for purchase. Admission for each concert is $10 per adult. Students and children are free. The concert series will continue with:
BOOK SALE: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, with a preview from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for members Friday, Oct. 5 at the library, 555 Robert Blvd. Memberships will be available at the door, $5 each or $8 per family. The sale includes a variety of paperback, hardcover, fiction, nonfiction and books in large print. For information, contact fsl70458@yahoo.com.
"5KIWANIS FOR KIDS": Northshore Kiwanis will hold its annual 5K race and 1-mile run/walk to benefit Project Graduation at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Varsity Sports, 2021 Claiborne St., Mandeville. Early registration is $20 for adults, $10 for students. For information, see www.facebook.com/events/295637294545315/?notif_t=event_calendar_create & notif_id=1534279828111800
FLEUR DE FALL: The annual Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church fundraiser will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Beau Chene Country Club. The event, to raise money for the parish and school, features food, auctions, music and raffles. Tickets are $55 and up. For more information, see maryqueenofpeace.org or call (985) 626-6977.
VETS BENEFIT: Dress Up For Our Vets Gala is a fundraiser to help Camp NORA (No One Rides Alone). The event features music dancing, raffle, auctions and more 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at Benedict's Plantation, 1144 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Tickets are $125. for information, go to rideofthebrotherhood.org.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS CANDIDATE EVENTS: The League and the Abita Springs Women's Society will hold a candidate event for November elections. The meet and greet will be Thursday, Oct. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All events are at the Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. For information, visit lwvofst.org.
MUSTANG CLUB CAR SHOW: The Northshore Mustang Club will hold its annual "Open Car Show" from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Banner Ford, 1943 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Proceeds will benefit pancreatic cancer research. Registration is open through Monday, Oct. 1, and is $25 per car. Judging for a variety of categories will be held at noon. For more information, see northshoremustangclub.com/2018show or call (985) 974-8261. Rain date will be Oct. 20.