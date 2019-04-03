As an 11-year-old, Alex Carollo remembers going with his mother to the first Arts Evening in Olde Towne Slidell. He remembers the limousines that shuttled people from one end of Olde Towne to the other and finding that businesses had opened their doors after hours to be transformed into art galleries.
“I feel like I grew up” going to Arts Evening, he said. Now as director of the city’s Department of Cultural and Public Affairs, Carollo will oversee the event as it reaches a milestone.
The city will present the 25th annual Arts Evening from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in Olde Towne Slidell.
“The 25th anniversary continues the tradition,” Carollo said. “There will be about 100 artists and 12 different bands in 35 business locations.”
The streets will be closed to accommodate an estimated 5,000 attendees.
The Slidell Historic Antique Association, Olde Towne Slidell Association and Olde Towne Slidell Main Street all participate to make this one of the most anticipated events in Olde Towne, he said.
Dining will be available at participating restaurants including Bruiser’s Hot Dogs, KY’s Olde Towne Bicycle Shop, Old Town Soda Shop, Restaurant Coté, Tacos & Beer and Terry Lynn’s Café.
Artwork by Susan Erickson titled “Biking in Olde Towne Slidell” will grace the official anniversary poster. She was chosen from among 32 entries.
A graphic designer and painter, Erickson drew her inspiration from Olde Towne itself. More of Erickson’s work will be on display at the Who Dat Shoppe at 311 Robert St. A limited number of signed posters will be available for purchase during the event.
The city traditionally has opened a major exhibit for Arts Evening. This year, it's “Noel Rockmore: Portraits and Passions from the New Orleans Museum of Art,” which will be on display Wednesdays and Fridays, noon to 4 p.m., and Thursdays, noon to 6 p.m., through May 24 at the Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St., on the first floor of City Hall.
“It’s an exquisite show of paintings and photography by the New Orleans artist,” he said. “I can’t think of a better night to have an opening."
In addition to music and art, special community events happen during the evening. The public is invited to help paint the drawing on the Community Quilt Project at Lori’s Art Depot at the Slidell Train Depot, 1827 Front St. Tickets will be sold for $5 for a chance to win the painted quilt, which depicts Olde Towne landmarks and activities.
At the Arcade Theater, the Slidell Women’s Civic Association will host an old-fashioned cakewalk with donations used to fund their philanthropic activities.
Inside the Arcade, 60 works of art created by St. Tammany Talented Arts program students will be on display, depicting the suicide awareness message “Never Alone.” The Northshore Leadership team that created the project will have posters of the winning artwork to give away at Arts Evening.
Slidell’s newest park, The Carey Street Park, will feature a balloon art installation. The balloons will be lit up and offer a great photo opportunity, Carollo said.
Arts Evening extends roughly from Fremeaux Avenue to Robert and Front to Second streets, he said.
“It really is in the heart of Slidell and a place where you can walk and find great restaurants and businesses throughout the year.”
Several streets in Olde Towne Slidell will be closed to traffic during Arts Evening, from 3 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Streets affected include areas of First Street, Erlanger Avenue, Second Street, Bouscaren Street, Cousin Street, Carey Street and Robert Street. Access to the U.S. Post Office will not be obstructed.
To provide easy access to participating Arts Evening locations, the city’s shuttle will run throughout Olde Towne from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Citizens should not park within the Arts Evening area.
For information, call the Department of Cultural & Public Affairs at (985) 646-4375 or visit www.myslidell.com or the “City of Slidell, Louisiana” page on Facebook. In the event of inclement weather, check the city’s website or Facebook page for the latest information. Cancellation decisions will be made by 1 p.m. on the day of the event.