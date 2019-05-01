Editor's note: This column was conceived shortly after the announcement that The Rolling Stones would play May 2 at the 50th annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Even though the band canceled so lead singer Mick Jagger could undergo heart surgery, it seems like the right time to share this story. — Andrew Canulette, editor, St. Tammany Farmer
Everybody’s got a hang-up.
Me? I like to go to concerts — the count was about 40 last year. And travel really isn’t a concern if an act I like is on tour.
Miami, Vegas, D.C.? Check, check, aaaaaaaaaand, check.
No city is too far, and if you’ve taken a look at the price of concert tickets recently, you know that the price of this habit is high.
Jeannie Blackwell Bell and Cindy Goldman Taylor, however, didn’t break the bank in the summer of 1966 when they bought $5 general admission tickets to see The Rolling Stones play in Houston for the first time. But then again, how high can your budget be if you’ve just finished your sophomore year of high school?
Jeannie was 16 years and 4 months old on July 11, 1966, when the Stones played Houston. Cindy, with an October birthday, was three months shy of Sweet 16. The tour bypassed New Orleans, so the girls bought airplane tickets and headed for H-Town.
Cindy’s Aunt Ann lived there with her husband, so it wasn’t as if the young girls were all alone in the Big City. But make no mistake — this was a huge outing for the friends, because if nothing else, they were die-hard Stones’ fans.
How die-hard?
Jeannie recalls pulling pictures of Mick Jagger from teen magazines, and weeping while she did it. And Cindy had a huge crush on Keith Richards, the Stones’ guitarist who eventually became synonymous with hard living.
“Keith was soooo cute back then,” Cindy says now, remembering the Keith of ’66.
The girls arrived in Houston the night before the show and bunked on a cot in Aunt Ann’s living room. Jeannie and Cindy were nervous wrecks a full day before the Stones took the stage. Aunt Ann heard them whimpering in anticipation, and she gave them some smelling-salts capsules to crack open at the concert in case they began feeling lightheaded.
And you thought you were a fan. Pshaw!
The next morning, Aunt Ann dropped the girls at Sam Houston Coliseum, their $5 tickets in hand.
They waited in line for hours. In July. In Houston.
The Rolling Stones already were one of music’s biggest acts in 1966, but they still were a couple of years away from being what many regard as the best band in rock 'n' roll history.
This was the Stones at the beginning of their very long prime. They were young and fresh and full of swagger and energy. Jeannie and Cindy and millions of other teenagers around the world couldn’t resist.
When the doors to the Sam Houston Coliseum opened, the crowd rushed forward and the two friends were separated. Jeannie made a beeline for the stage, climbing over bench seats (and probably a few Stones fans) in the process. Cindy, confused, scanned the crowd, looking for Jeannie.
“I found her, standing on the seats in the front row, waving her arms to me,” Cindy said. “I was shocked she got there, but I couldn’t have been happier.”
The girls were mesmerized, with Mick and Keith only a few feet away that night. The rest of the band was there, too. Bassist Bill Wyman and drummer Charlie Watts were a mean rhythm section, and Brian Jones, who would drown three years later while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, also starred on guitar.
The band knocked out hit after hit that night. Today, we’d call them classics — "Mother’s Little Helper," "Paint it Black," "Get Off of my Cloud," "Time is on My Side," and, of course, "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction."
Cindy fixated on Keith, her gaze broken only when she closed her eyes and screamed. Jeannie needed Aunt Ann’s smelling salts more than once that night.
The next morning, Aunt Ann showed the girls the morning newspaper. There they were, on the front cover, forever captured by the camera of a Houston Chronicle photographer — arms raised, mouths wide. You can almost hear the screams coming from the two and from the sea of teenage girls. It’s a “loud” photo even in black and white nearly 53 years later.
Jeannie and Cindy had to have copies of the paper. They knew their friends back in Slidell would never believe their stories — the front row, the photographer, the Mick, the Keith.
They hopped a bus and rode downtown to the Chronicle. The reception they received when they came through the front door shocked them.
“The woman at the front desk shouted, ‘It’s the girls from the newspaper!,’ ” Jeannie recalled. “She recognized us right away. Everyone came out to see us. We must have stayed an hour. It was amazing.”
As they recall it, their hosts that morning included a photographer — one of two they met at the concert. The specifics are fuzzy, but either he or an editor made sure they left that day with copies of the concert photos.
There are five dozen or so of them, all black-and-white shots, each measuring about 3 inches by 5 inches. Whoever gave them the prints made a copy of every negative he had, because while most of the shots have a crisp focus, a few are blurred.
No matter. There are true gems in the bunch, and collectively they tell the story of that July evening to perfection.
There’s Watts, peeking out from behind his drum kit. There’s Wyman looking down the neck of his bass guitar. There’s Jones staring into the crowd, unaware that this would be his one and only concert in Houston.
There’s Mick, his trademark pouty lips pushing forth one of those trademark Stones’ songs. And there’s Keith, long before time and temptation aged his boyish mug.
Jeannie and Cindy are older now, too, of course, but no less youthful in their exuberance for the band they fell in love with more than a half-century ago.
Cindy drove from Slidell in mid-April to catch up with Jeannie at her Madisonville home. It was the first time she had seen the photos since at least 2005, when Hurricane Katrina swamped her copies, along with just about everything else she owned.
But Jeannie was happy to make copies for her longtime friend. And when they passed the pictures back and forth that day, it was like time ceased to exist, if just for a few moments.
There were laughs, and a few sighs. Memories were shared. Youth. Innocence. Passion. Those things never go away, but adulthood sometimes gets in their way.
Since those photos were taken, Jeannie and Cindy graduated from Slidell High in 1968. They both enrolled at LSU. Cindy stayed for a year or so. Jeannie hung around long enough to earn a master’s degree in economics.
They both married. They worked. They lived. They loved. They hurt. They picked themselves up and began again.
That’s their story, and a shared chapter is told in those glorious photographs from July 1966. Thousands of teenagers filled the coliseum that night, their youth at a crescendo, their futures before them. Jeannie and Cindy were devotees among them.
Everybody’s got a hang-up. … Sounds like a line from a song.
Somewhere, someone, could put music to it right now — maybe even The Rolling Stones.