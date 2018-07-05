When Sam Caruso became mayor of Slidell in 1986, he had the idea of gathering the city’s former mayors for a photograph.
At that time, there were two living mayors besides Caruso — Webb Hart, who preceded him with two terms as the city’s chief executive, and Frank Cusimano, a four-term mayor who served from 1962-1978.
A few days before Greg Cromer took office as mayor on July 1, a similar gathering took place at the Slidell City Auditorium. This time, however, there were five men on stage smiling for the portrait. Hart and Caruso were there, as were former Mayor Ben Morris, outgoing Mayor Freddy Drennan and Cromer.
“There’s 50 years of mayors up here,” one of the men said to the others as a half dozen cameras and cellphones flashed.
The math was a bit off, but if Cromer serves two terms, the photo could one day represent 48 years of Slidell mayoral history.
Either way, it was a special moment for me, as I’ve had the pleasure of working with each of the five men in some professional capacity through the years. Each has his own distinct beliefs, personality and passion, but the common thread that drew them together this day, and forever through the course of history, is their love for the City of Slidell.
It was an honor to have the five living mayors of my hometown agree to an extended Q&A directly following the photo shoot. Following are selected excerpts from that round-table discussion.
Farmer: When you think back on being mayor, is it important to you still?
Morris: Well, sure. I had the pleasure of (Hurricane) Katrina — before, during and after. The memory is pretty well fixed, that portion of it. But I think all of us had the same kind of problems that each one of us had to address. It’s just different faces, different times and different technology.
I have a tendency to close doors. I retired from the military, I don’t go to reunions. When I was finished being mayor, I didn’t come tell Freddy what to do. I just closed the door. But I come to this, and I find (it) interesting. It’s a good deal to be together again.
Farmer: Mayor Hart, how has Slidell changed since you became mayor in 1978?
Hart: It’s changed a lot. The church over here (Starlight Missionary Baptist Church in Olde Towne), there was a cornfield next door. It was really a country town still, but it began to change fast — faster than we thought it could. … I don’t think there were any cows running free in the street during my term, but a couple terms before that, there were.
And when I was campaigning for mayor, trash was everywhere in the city. The city had, I think, $125,000 set aside for sanitation, and they did the best they could with it. … But I decided to advertise for a company to pick up the trash and within three or four weeks, the city was clean. That was important to me. … We widened Robert Road, too. The state did the work, but we pushed it. It had ditches on either side of a two-lane road you could bury a car in. We widened them and put a bike path on one side and a sidewalk on the other. It’s amazing the difference that made.
Morris (to Hart): What was your budget?
Hart: I’m not sure.
Caruso (who was on the city council in 1978): It was ridiculously low. ... When Webb came in, the budget was just over $6 million. I don’t know how you ran three neighborhoods on that!
Morris (to Drennan): What was your budget last year?
Drennan: This year it’s $60 million, but a lot of that is (the DEQ money) we’re getting for water line extensions and all. … If you add in the FEMA money that cycles in, it would be $75 million, easy.
Farmer: Mayor Morris, as leader of the city during Katrina, (was it encouraging) to see the city come together like it did?
Morris: The answer is yes. When it first happened, a group of people came in ranting, jumping up and down saying ‘I lost my house.’ I said, ‘Let me tell you something. I lost my house, too. My daughter lost her house. My son lost his house.’ … We were in this junk together.
Most of that (kind of call from citizens) went away. What was really amazing is we had people come in from all over to help. It was incredible. I had never seen anything like it in my life. … It was a very interesting journey.
Caruso: Right after Katrina, I went over to the (City) Barn to see Ben and said, ‘Whatever you need, let me know and I’ll help you.’ ... I went back a couple of days later and … Ben was wound up so tight. He said ‘Sam, you know how to do this job. Sit here and do it for the next couple hours! I’m leaving!’
Cromer (who was on the council in 2005): About three days in, we hopped in a boat and went over to (Ben’s) house. He hadn’t seen it. He went in and saved about six pairs of wet socks, six pairs of underwear and the good stuff: a bottle of Ben O. Morris Irish whiskey that had his name on it. ... We slept in the same office under a desk for about three days, side by side. He hadn’t really slept (well) for about three days, though.
The night we got the Irish whiskey, he pulled down these Dixie cups. He said ‘Here, we’re going to take a taste of this.’ We sipped that whiskey and I said something to him. He laid back and I said something else. Next thing I know (Cromer makes snoring sound). He finally had a sedative to put him to sleep.
Farmer: Mayor Drennan, when you leave office in a few days, what are people going to look back and say, ‘We can thank Mayor Drennan for that’?
Drennan: I have no idea, Andy.
Cromer: I’ll tell you what they’re going to think — it’s the $100 million worth of construction projects, Katrina money, that came in after everybody else had pretty much shut down. He restored all the infrastructure on the south of Slidell; this administration and this council did. That’s a tremendous legacy that any of us would be hard to top.
Caruso: That’s true. That’s what it’s going to be.
Drennan: I did not want to have to stand in front of the citizens of this city and convince them we had to raise their sewer and water rates -- quadruple them (to fix the subsurface damage caused by Katrina). The buildings, people can see that. When Ben was mayor, he had to concentrate on getting the offices back up. He literally had to run the city out of FEMA trailers.
When Ben was leaving, we started to have the infrastructure problems: potholes, sinkholes, overflows on sewage. Every city has those problems, but ours was getting worse and worse. I knew it was not going to be an easy sell. So that was my goal, to go after (that federal money).
Farmer (to Cromer): Are you excited (to be mayor?)
Cromer: Oh sure. I’m excited, I’m nervous. All those things. I don’t think you’d be sane if you weren’t.
Hart: I was terrified! I got 76 percent (of the vote) and that sounds good, but it’s scary. People are expecting you to do something terrific.
Farmer: If you had a word of advice for the mayor-elect, what would it be? Let’s start with you, Mayor Hart.
Hart: I don’t know if I’d tell him much of anything. He’s got a good background, knows what he’s doing. It’s going to be a tough job, and he’s going to have to do it every day. He’ll have to hang in there, but he’ll be all right.
Caruso: I’d tell him two things: Be true to yourself and have some fun.
Farmer (to Caruso): Did you do that?
Caruso: Oh yeah, I did that!
Cromer: There wasn’t a day that went by he didn’t do that!
Morris: Surround yourself with people that are smarter than you are. And don’t micromanage. If I hadn’t surrounded myself with a lot of smart people, I’d have been in the toilet with Katrina. Thank God for that. They did a great job.
Farmer: That’s the job of the mayor, right -- to bring people together?
Drennan: You try.
Farmer: So what about you Mayor Drennan? What would you tell our incoming mayor?
Drennan: Very simple. You’re going to have to make decisions every day. Make decisions that affect the masses. You’ll have small groups coming in that want this for them, and that for them or this individual. They’re going to be very convincing. But if you make decisions that affect the masses, then you’ll do good in the long run, because no matter what decision you make, you’re not going to make everyone happy.
Farmer (to all): You have to be flexible? Keep learning?
Caruso: I’m sure this is true of my four colleagues, because it is for me. Once you become mayor of a city, I think the city matters to you in a way that it doesn’t to the average citizen. That never leaves. I think a former mayor is always interested in seeing the city doing well, no matter who the incumbent mayor is. They’re always going to be willing to help.