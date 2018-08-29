We all know we should exercise more.
We’ve read all the articles about the benefits of 30 minutes of activity every day and research states that 70-75 percent of a person’s health outcomes are determined by lifestyle decisions. Ugh…that means we need to decide to get up and move.
The new COAST Activity Center at 19404 N. 10th St. in Covington is starting a program that could make that decision easier.
Earlier this year, COAST partnered with Go4Life, which is an exercise and physical activity campaign from the National Institute on Aging at the National Institutes on Health.
Go4Life is designed to help you fit exercise and physical activity into your daily life. The cloud-based, self-directed program is a great alternative for folks who don’t want to go to a gym but need some guidance setting and planning an exercise routine.
You can access Go4Life from any computer, but the activity center will have a computer station in the exercise room that will be available for use by COAST members. COAST Wellness Coordinator Nicholas Pichon will also be on hand to help get you started.
“I’ve been working with the program for months,” Pichon said. “But, I haven’t had any clients doing the workouts yet, so we can learn about this great program together.”
The Go4Life program is specifically designed for older persons. The website has a wealth of information on how to incorporate physical activity into your daily schedule, and there are dozens of suggested exercises for everyone from the very active to the wheelchair bound. There are also workout videos that you can do at home or at the COAST center. The routines focus on the four major types of exercise: balance, strength, flexibility and endurance.
“It’s really important to complete all four types of exercise," Pichon said. "That’s where Go4Life is helpful. It helps to keep you on track."
There is no cost to become a COAST client, but registration is required. The Go4Life program also is free. The new Covington center is expected to be popular, so it’s best to call for an appointment so that a staff member can schedule time to go through the registration process with you.
To reach the new COAST Activity Center in Covington call (985) 892-8530.
To contact Golden Age columnist Julie Agan, send email to julie@coastseniors.org or call (985) 892-0377.
.