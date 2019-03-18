25 years
After deciding that students know best, the St. Tammany Parish School Board named the new high school building now being built on Hwy. 59 north of Mandeville as “Fontainebleau High,” a name chosen in a survey of prospective students. Dr. Randy Morgan, appointed principal of the school last month, explained the process by which he sent out the survey form, which included the suggested names Tammany and Fontainebleau, with a blank space for others to be inserted. … The board also agreed with the students’ selection of Bulldogs for their mascot, and the school colors of black and red. Some controversy had erupted over the proposed name Fontainebleau and the colors. Two school board members wanted an open public hearing to be held on the selection of a name and colors. … The colors had been criticized as “satanic” and the name Fontainebleau had been criticized for being the same as a plantation owned by a slave owner in Mandeville (Editor’s note: The current Fontainebleau State Park owned by Mandeville founder Bernard de Marigny de Mandeville.)
50 years
Is the amount of garbage a community tosses away each year a sign of an affluent society? Maybe New Orleans measures success by its trash and garbage tonnage, which hasn’t ever been known to contain leftover revelers. John Willoughby, parish health unit sanitarian, in a report to a Technical Action Program last Friday, summarized the annual garbage pickup for five St. Tammany parish municipalities, though this is probably a rough estimate. … Tonnage-wise, Slidell has the most garbage, but Covington beats the east when it comes to per capita garbage. Slidell, with an estimated 12,298 population, has a mere 4,992 tons of refuse. Covington pales that by showing 4,263 tons of garbage with a population of only 8,900 … Figures are Mandeville, 3,350 population, 749 tons; Madisonville, 1,159 population, 779 tons; Abita Springs, 989 population, 276 tons.
75 years
On Wednesday of last week, it was reported that more than 25 forest fires occurred in St. Tammany parish on March 14. This is an unusually large number and it was necessary to bring firefighting crews from other surrounding parishes to combat the unnecessary menaces. These fires occurred mostly in the southeastern portion of the parish between Lacombe and Slidell, destroying quantities of timber, grazing lands and causing traffic to proceed at a very slow speed because of the smoke. The person or persons who deliberately set these fires will some day be caught up with and be made to pay for their deeds.
100 years
"National Headquarters (of the American Red Cross) advises that recent cables from Europe indicate that the need of relief is so tremendous that is essential that we should undertake a campaign for the collection of used clothing for the joint benefit of the all the allied countries, except the central power. Millions of refugees to repatriated countries are in dire distress and need our help.” (Notice from St. Tammany chapter of the Red Cross regarding the ravages of World War I.)
125 years
We published a short weather forecast in Yhe Farmer last week. We are not in the habit of doing this, but the weather forecast in the city papers, for this part of the state, predicting fair and pleasant weather, proved to be always the reverse, and this has continued so long that our people were become despondent, and we saw that something had to be done to break the spell or there would be no spring gardens in the section. In the interest of our farmers and gardeners, we prepared and published a weather forecast right here in our office, stating it would be “fair tomorrow and next day.” As a matter of course, our prediction proved true. In fact, it has been fair ever since, and or humble efforts in this time will result in immense benefit to the agricultural interests throughout the parish. We ask for no other reward than the proud consciousness of the fact that through the irresistible influence of the Farmer, a bright change for the better is visible on all sides. The roads are once more in a passable condition, and farm and garden work is progressing nicely. When another weather forecast is needed for this parish, we will prepare it ourself (sic,) and our readers will be sure to get the kind of weather they want.