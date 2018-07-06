Chris Cambre, an Iraq War veteran who says he was severely beaten by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies in January, has filed a federal lawsuit claiming his civil rights were violated by their excessive use of force and an unauthorized search of his Pearl River home.

The suit, filed Thursday, names Sheriff Randy Smith and five deputies individually. But it also names Smith in his official capacity, alleging he showed deliberate indifference to civil rights by failing to adequately train officers and commanders or discipline them. It also accuses the Sheriff's Office of covering up misconduct.

The suit alleges that the same culture existed at the Sheriff's Office even before Smith took office two years ago.

The sheriff did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

He has said previously that an internal affairs investigation was launched as soon as the matter was brought to the agency's attention. The complaint was not sustained, he said, and the investigation concluded that the deputies followed protocol, including the Sheriff's Office policy on use of force.

Smith also has said that the matter has been turned over to the FBI's Civil Rights Division for its review.

Cambre, 48, has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, which the lawsuit says stemmed from his year of service as a military police officer in Iraq, when he saw fellow soldiers and Iraqi citizens severely wounded and killed. His unit was also hit by an improvised explosive device, it says.

But it says Cambre was most haunted by the memory of a fellow soldier who killed himself.

Cambre was hospitalized for two weeks in 2015 for deep depression and suicidal thoughts.

"Plaintiff could not forget — and still has not forgotten — the mutilated bodies that he saw while serving his country. He has not forgotten what it was like to feel as if everyone wanted to kill him and his fellow soldiers," the suit says.

On Jan. 21, Cambre posted on social media that he was struggling. When friends began phoning him, he didn't answer, prompting someone to call the Pearl River police and request a check on his welfare. Jessica Picasso, a Pearl River officer, and a paramedic with St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11 responded to the call, the suit says, and tried to persuade Cambre to go to a hospital.

The situation changed, according to the lawsuit, when the Sheriff's Office sent over several deputies at the request of Assistant Fire Chief Matt Parrish. A Pearl River incident report, not cited in the lawsuit, says Parrish had instructed a dispatcher to send backup because of Cambre's military training and prior comments he had made about committing "suicide by cop."

When the five deputies arrived at Cambre's trailer home, they had their rifles drawn, the suit says, but they secured them in Picasso's police unit after Cambre showed that he was not armed.

None of the deputies asked Picasso to brief them or asked her if Cambre was being aggressive, the suit alleges.

It continues: "Quickly, and without warning or any type of verbal comments ... several deputies approached plaintiff from his left side. One deputy yelled, 'I'm tired of dealing with your (double expletive); get down on your knees!' "

The suit says another deputy simultaneously stunned Cambre more than once with what he believes was a Taser. Eventually, the suit claims, all five deputies jumped on him and one deputy continuously struck him with a baton.

Cambre was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance, but none of the deputies accompanied him, the suit says, even though Picasso told them she was the only officer on duty in Pearl River that night.

"The (Sheriff's Office) officers then left the scene, but not before conducting an unauthorized and unlawful search of plaintiff's trailer," the suit says.

The deputies named in the suit are Roger Gottardi, Chad Melendez, Chris Harmon, Jason Wilson and Ryan Hopkins.

The lawsuit calls a subsequent internal affairs investigation and its conclusion that the deputies acted within office policy "a sham."

Cambre, who was not arrested that night and was not charged with any offense, alleges that the deputies' use of a stun gun and baton — particularly blows to the head — was not justified.

Cambre "posed no threat to any officer or to anyone else," the suit says, and the officers' conduct "was either willful or it was done with deliberate indifference" to his rights.

Cambre claims he was wrongfully seized, subjected to an unlawful search and made the victim of excessive force that left him with serious, permanent injuries.

"Since the incident, plaintiff has experienced dizziness, headaches and some short-term memory loss," the suit says, adding that he believes he suffered a brain injury.

The beating has also worsened his PTSD symptoms, the suit says.

"Apart from depression and anxiety, plaintiff struggles with an overwhelming sense of betrayal," the suit says. "Why, in a nation that he served, would fellow peace officers choose to use deadly force against someone who posed no threat to them or to anyone else?"