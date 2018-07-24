An ambitious plan to provide a school resource officer at each of St. Tammany Parish's 55 public schools by Aug. 9 is mostly on track, with Sheriff Randy Smith announcing Tuesday that his agency will provide 25 of the officers.

All eight of the system's high schools and six of the 12 junior highs already have resource officers assigned to them, but the officers will be a new addition to elementary and middle schools.

Municipal police departments will staff the schools inside their corporate limits that don't already have SROs.

The move follows the school system's recent decision to pay for police officers and mental health specialists in each of the parish's public schools, a response in part to the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February.

“The safety of our children and the security of our schools is of the utmost importance,” Smith said in a statement. “Our SROs will work closely with school administrators, faculty, staff and students to ensure a safe learning environment remains in place."

School system officials estimated the cost of the extra officers at $4 million and said that it would be covered initially with FEMA money and the school system's share of the BP oil spill settlement. A permanent funding source has not been determined.

For that reason, some law enforcement agencies are wary about making permanent hires to staff the additional schools.

The Mandeville Police Department already has school resource officers at Mandeville High School and Mandeville Junior High, Chief Gerald Sticker said, adding that they were the first schools in St. Tammany to have them.

But while the other four schools in Mandeville will have a police officer on campus this year, Sticker said they will be provided through additional details for officers already on the force. He said he doesn't want to hire new officers and then have to eliminate the positions in a year or two because of a lack of funding.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal is also using additional details to provide police officers at the new schools. Slidell police officers now will staff eight additional schools in the city.

Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz said that he, too, is uncomfortable with hiring additional officers until a permanent funding source is determined. He'll have three additional schools to cover, he said, and with current manpower shortages will be able to supply only one detail officer who will split his or her day among the three elementary schools.

Madisonville actually will gain a police officer in the process of staffing schools, according to Police Chief Barney Tyrney. Officer Steve Stark will begin work Aug. 9 at Madisonville Junior High, which is the only public school in the town limits.

The school system now will pay Stark's salary and benefits during the nine months of the year he works at the junior high. During the summer, he can return to work with the town's Police Department. Tyrney said that's a good thing, because he couldn't afford to lose one of his seven officers.

"It's a win-win situation for us," Tyrney said. "(Stark) will slide right in at the junior high, and we just have to supply the police car and his uniforms for the time he's working there. We'll use the money we would be paying him to pay for an additional officer."

Tyrney said his department answered multiple calls at Madisonville Junior High last school year, and having Stark at that school is a plus.

St. Tammany Schools Superintendent Trey Folse formed a committee to address safety in schools following the Parkland shooting in which 17 people were gunned down by a former student.

+3 St. Tammany looking to fee hikes, layoffs to address budget crunch A panel appointed to address an $18 million shortfall in St. Tammany Parish's budget is recommending fee hikes and the sale or lease of variou…

The committee, which included law enforcement personnel, medical professionals, school leaders and parents, recommended police and mental health specialists be placed in each school to help thwart potential crises, and the parish School Board agreed with the plan.

Schools spokeswoman Meredith Mendez said the system expects to have mental health providers at all 55 schools by the start of the school year. The slots are being filled by reassigning existing employees, making some part-time employees full-time and making some new hires.

St. Tammany School Board backs off mandatory uniforms; will put issue to parental votes next year Faced with an outpouring of opposition from a near-capacity crowd at a meeting Thursday night, the St. Tammany Parish School Board backed away…