The St. Tammany Parish Library and the National Alliance on Mental Illness St. Tammany have partnered to present “Say it Out Loud,” a frank discussion for and with teens about mental health, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd.
One in five teens lives with a mental health condition, NAMI reports, but less than half of those are getting the treatment they need. “Say It Out Loud” will open a line of communication and provide information to teens to reduce the stigma of seeking mental health care.
Teens who have a mental health condition, know someone with a mental health condition or just want to be a part of the dialogue and learn more are invited to attend.
For information, call (985) 646-6470. For information about other library events, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events April 24 to May 1
FAIRY TALE BALL STORYTIME: Children are encouraged to wear their favorite fairy tale-inspired costumes to hear stories, sing songs, do a craft and dance during the family dance party at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
INTERMEDIATE INTERNET: Adults who already know the basics of using a computer can learn new tips and tricks at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
LAMPLIGHT READERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information about the club, call librarian Lillie Butler at (985) 845-4819.
RÉSUMÉ CLASS: Workforce Development Specialist Amanda Kerlee will teach adults how to write an eye-catching résumé and learn advice for applying for a job online at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch Library, 3457 Hwy. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
TEEN TIME: Teens will enjoy an activity or craft created just for them at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TEEN MANGA BOOK CLUB: Teens can join the new manga/anime book club to talk about their favorites at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call teen librarian Charlene Barrett at (985) 646-6470.
TECH HELP: Adults can receive one-on-one help with their mobile-device questions at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd., and at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Pearl River Branch Library, 64580 La. 41. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the Pearl River Branch at (985) 863-5518.
TEEN VOLUNTEER DAY: Teens can earn service hours while volunteering at 4 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St.; and at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470.
LAWN CARE BASICS: Adults can learn how to maintain their lawn at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Causeway Branch Library, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
YOGA CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of yoga at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch Library, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
TEEN VOLUNTEER COUNCIL: Teens can earn service hours while shaping the library’s services for teens at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St., and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470.
FUREVER FRIENDS ADOPTION EVENT: The Teen Volunteer Council West has partnered with the Northshore Humane Society to host a dog adoption event at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
WINDOWS 10 CLASS: Adults can learn how to use Windows 10 at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TEEN STUDY HALL: Teens can study in a quiet environment with research help from a librarian at 3 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TRUFFLE HONEYS CONCERT: The Truffle Honeys will serenade adults with 20th-century American hits including pop, jazz, folk and Broadway tunes at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
CHAIR YOGA: Adults can learn how to do yoga while seated in a chair at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch Library, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.