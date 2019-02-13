MEDITATION CLASS: Mindful Meditation sessions are an introduction to the practice and also provide support for those already engaged. Led by Dan Lawton, an instructor in mindfulness-based stress reduction, the sessions will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Slidell Memorial Hospital Community Outreach Center, Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. To register, call (985) 280-6612.
SAIL AND TAI CHI: Council on Aging St. Tammany (COAST) is registering seniors 60 and older for free exercise classes at the Covington Active Aging Center, 19404 N. 10th St. Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) is a strength, balance, endurance, flexibility and fitness class for older adults and will be offered Tuesday and Thursdays at 8 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Tai Chi, according to wellness coordinator Nick Pichon is a "Chinese practice that is moderate and non-strenuous in nature,” with classes at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For information, call Pichon at COAST, (985) 892-0377.
AUTISM SUPPORT: SOAR, Strengthening Outcomes with Autism Resources, will host an autism networking and support group at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Slidell Memorial Hospital's Community Outreach Center, Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. For information, contact Anne Galiano at (504) 812-9548.
CAREGIVERS WORKSHOP: The Council on Aging St. Tammany Parish caregiver support programs allow those caring for people with Alzheimer's, dementia or other age-related illnesses to share struggles and successes, guided by gerontologist Matt Estrade. Meetings at the Covington Senior Center, 19404 N. 10th St., will be Tuesday, Feb. 26. The meetings at Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St., will be held 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. For information, call (985) 892-0377.
CANCER SUPPORT: Women Warriors: A Cancer Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Memorial Hospital's Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. Included are support and information for patients, survivors or caregivers. For information, call (985) 280-6611.
HEALTH INSURANCE COUNSELING: The Council on Aging St. Tammany and the Louisiana Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Information Program will host a series of meeting dates in Covington and Slidell. Counselors are Medicare certified and able to explain original Medicare, Medicare Supplement Insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. Meetings, 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month, alternate at COAST centers; in Covington, 1940 N. 10th St., beginning Feb. 20. and Slidell, 610 Cousin St., starting March 20. For information, call COAST at (985) 892-0377 or the state Senior Health Insurance Information Program at (800) 259-5300 or www.ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.
ONGOING
BABY AND ME TOBACCO-FREE: Slidell Memorial Hospital is holding smoking-cessation programs for expectant mothers on Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment. For information or to request an application, call Ashlee Menke at (504) 733-5539.
BETTER BREATHERS CLUB: The Better Breathers Club, a program of the American Lung Association, meets from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month in the Magnolia Room of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The club is meant for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as their caregivers. To register, visit lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center has appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another to solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.
YOGA FOR CANCER PATIENTS: Patricia Hart conducts free yoga classes for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Wear loose-fitting clothing; mats are available for use. Registration and a medical release are required. For information, call Hart at (985) 707-4961.