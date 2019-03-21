Continuing a recent theme in St. Tammany Parish civic affairs, the Pearl River Board of Aldermen voted on Tuesday to allow residents to keep livestock on their property within town limits.
The board unanimously approved an ordinance that will allow Pearl River residents to keep bees on their property, and also as many as six chickens and five rabbits. The ordinance prohibits roosters, pigs and other large livestock at private residences.
A similar ordinance was given tentative approval in Madisonville last week when that town’s board of aldermen moved forward with an ordinance that would allow citizens there to have as many as 20 chickens and one rooster on property of one acre or less. A final vote is expected in April in Madisonville.
In Pearl River on Tuesday, aldermen hear an hour’s worth of public commentary on the subject before approving the ordinance. There was a near capacity crowd on hand at Town Hall, many of them high school students sporting blue Future Farmers of America jackets.
Those students will benefit from an exception to the ordinance, which allows for larger livestock to be kept on the campuses of Pearl River High and Creekside Junior High schools. The ordinance approved Tuesday says animals such as pigs, horses and cows can be kept in barns that could be built on both campuses as part of agricultural-based curricula at the schools.
Alderwoman Bridgett Bennett said the ordinance not only gives interested students a chance to learn how to care for animals, but FFA students also track expenses necessary to raise and sell the livestock, which helps develop important business skills.
Proponents said allowing livestock to be kept on campus also allows tudents with limited financial means a greater chance to participate in FFA and other agricultural programs. Those students who live in neighborhoods that restrict keeping such animals can participate in FFA as well, without raising an animal at their home.
Mayor David McQueen said the ordinance does not supersede any HOA guidelines or covenants that already prohibit Pearl River residents from owning livestock.
Billy Mayfield, an FFA advisor at Pearl River High, said more than 200 students are enrolled in agriculture programs there. He said the ordinance is a key step in helping to increase that type of programming in area schools.
Mayfield said in recent years, Pearl River students essentially have been unable to participate in the St. Tammany Parish Junior Livestock Show because they haven’t been able to house animals on school campuses. He said that $250,000 in livestock is sold at the show annually, and Pearl River-area students can capitalize by showing their own animals at the show.
Mayfield added that students also will learn how to properly maintain and clean the animals’ pens, which reduces odor, but also helps build the strong work ethic needed to raise livestock.
During the public hearing, several residents expressed concerns about the ordinance, fearing odors from pigs or the sound of crowing roosters would be nuisances. McQueen and Bennett assured them that the ordinance limited residents to just bees, chickens and rabbits and any violations would be enforced by the Pearl River Police Department.