Richard Quamme had already moved his vehicles and placed his wife's extensive collection of ceramic piggy banks up on counters and shelves in his Goodbee home by Saturday, as water from the rising Tchefuncte River began lapping at his slab.

The veteran of floods that put 5 feet of water in his house in March of 2016 and 2 feet the following August — just after he had replaced flood-damaged cabinets — he was matter-of-fact about the coming inundation and the risks of living near the water.

"The river is nice when it's nice," he said.

At week's end, the Tchefuncte was decidedly not nice, pumped up by torrential rains to the north on Thursday night that pushed the western St. Tammany river up to major flood stage beginning Friday, threatening homes along its banks and making roads impassable.

While parish officials couldn't offer a projected number of structures at risk, flooding in 2016, when the Tchefuncte reached 31.2 feet, near its historic crest, hundreds of homes took on water. The Bogue Falaya and Pearl rivers also spilled their banks in that flood, resulting in 1,000 homes flooding parishwide.

The worst from this flood was still to come. The National Weather Service had forecast a 30-foot crest for the Tchefuncte at U.S. 190 near Covington, initially expected by midday Saturday. But the agency revised its forecast Saturday morning, with the crest now anticipated at 6 a.m. Sunday.

A 30-foot crest would be just shy of the August 2016 flood, when the river hit 30.02 feet at the U.S. 190 gauge.

Quamme expects to get as much as 3 feet of water in his home by the time it's over. The slower rise could mean a slower fall, he said, and longer for the water to sit inside.

"I've got everything picked up," he said in a resigned voice. But that's no guarantee of less mess. Objects "just float around and knock over other things," he said.

In Folsom, the crest came late Friday afternoon and was lower than projected, 22.42 feet compared to the forecast of 24 feet. Still, that was only inches less than the crest in August of 2016.

Jennifer Bennett Dean, who had spent most of the day Friday securing her parents home on Louisiana 1078, said that the water was an inch from the door that night. She and her husband were anticipating a third flood — the property took on water twice in 2016 — but by Saturday morning the house remained dry, with only the garage taking on water.

Folsom area residents had spent an anxious day Friday, with the water seeming to recede in the early afternoon, only to rise quickly a few hours later, playing what some described as a game with residents.

Brandi Bono, who owns Gene's Country Store on La. 1078, said that people had been stopping by to get gas and food on their way out, "They were desperate," she said. "I don't think they knew what to do."

By noon Saturday, thought, the river at Folsom had dropped to 18.18 feet, and was continuing to fall.

With the projected crest near Covington remaining at 30 feet, St. Tammany Parish officials decided Saturday to keep a shelter at Coquille Park open for another night. The parish also extended the hours for a sandbag station at the Covington barn to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The parish was still advising people who live along both sides of the Tchefuncte to consider voluntary evacuation, particularly if live in low-lying areas.'

Covington Mayor Mike Cooper was also cautioning city residents along the river, particularly in Old Landing and neighborhoods around St. Tammany Parish Hospital, to keep a close eye on reports. The 30-foot crest could create conditions similar to those in March and August of 2016, he said.

While the Bogue Falaya crested on Friday and has been falling since, removing the threat to the north side of the city, the south side is vulnerable to the rising Tchefuncte River, Cooper said.

Despite the rising water, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office received few calls for help Friday or Saturday, according to Capt. Scott Lee. "It's been crickets," he said Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies were far busier in 2016 when the rapid rise of the Bogue Falaya River caught many residents off guard and caused flooding in areas that had not experienced it before.

Deputies, who were staged at Gene's Country Store, helped two people Friday who needed help with voluntary evacuation and responded to a few stalled vehicles.

But the only call for service on Saturday came at about 5:30 a.m. when a motorist drove around a barricade placed on Louisiana 1077 by the state Department of Transportation and Development, Lee said.

Daunted by the high water, the driver tried to turn around and misjudged where the road ended and the ditch began, he said.