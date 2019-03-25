Former north shore DA Walter Reed was due to report to the Bureau of Prisons on April 1— nearly two years to the day after he was sentenced to four years for fraud and corruption charges.
But Reed will get two more weeks of freedom.
On Friday, U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon granted Reed's request to extend his deadline, and he must now report on April 15.
Reed sought the additional time in a motion filed last week, saying that he is in need of a medical procedure before he reports to the Bureau of Prisons.
The motion says that the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday but that the results won't be known for seven to 10 days afterwards.
Reed, 72, was convicted on 18 counts of fraud and corruption in May of 2016 and sentenced the following April. But Fallon agreed to allow Reed to remain out on bond until he had exhausted his appeals.
In February, U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser asked Fallon to reconsider that decision following a decision by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reject Reed's appeal. That court also refused Reed's request for a rehearing before the full court.