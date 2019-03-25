NO.REED.022719.0002.JPG

Walter Reed, the former district attorney for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, leaves the Hale Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse after he was ordered to report to prison by April 1, after U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon ruled that he can no longer wait out his appeals for corruption charges in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Reed was found guilty of one count of conspiracy, seven counts of wire fraud, five counts of mail fraud, one count of money laundering and four counts of making false statements on tax returns. He has been given an extension to April 15.

Former north shore DA Walter Reed was due to report to the Bureau of Prisons on April 1— nearly two years to the day after he was sentenced to four years for fraud and corruption charges.

But Reed will get two more weeks of freedom.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon granted Reed's request to extend his deadline, and he must now report on April 15.

Reed sought the additional time in a motion filed last week, saying that he is in need of a medical procedure before he reports to the Bureau of Prisons.

The motion says that the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday but that the results won't be known for seven to 10 days afterwards.

Reed, 72, was convicted on 18 counts of fraud and corruption in May of 2016 and sentenced the following April. But Fallon agreed to allow Reed to remain out on bond until he had exhausted his appeals.

In February, U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser asked Fallon to reconsider that decision following a decision by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reject Reed's appeal. That court also refused Reed's request for a rehearing before the full court.

