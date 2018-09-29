For the first time in nearly a decade, the Slidell High Tigers topped their cross-parish rival.
In the 84th meeting between the two teams, the Tigers easily defeated the Covington High Lions 34-14 at L.V. McGnity Sr. Stadium — its first win in seven tries in the series.
After the opening kickoff was delayed 15 minutes because of lighting in the area, the Tigers took the opening kickoff 64 yards in six plays, taking a 7-0 when Jacob Guidry found Jordan Smith for a 12-yard touchdown.
The Slidell lead would be extended to 13-0 on the last possession of the first half when Guidry again led his offense down the field again on a 64-yard drive, this time 12 plays, capped off with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Harlan Dixon. Josh Wills missed the extra-point, sending Slidell to the half up 13-0.
Covington had its fair share of chances to score in the first half, but a fumble and a failed fourth down conversion thwarted a pair of drives.
Dixon had a huge game for Slidell, rushing for 149 yards on 18 carries and catching 2 passes for 13 yards and a touchdown.
“This is the signature win that this program has been looking for,” Dixon said. “First time in seven years that we beat a very quality Covington High program. We are finally starting to come together as a team and as people. When that happens, then you know you have really started to arrive as a program. It is everyone realizing what they have to do on and off the field to help us win football games.”
Rebels move to 5-0
Corey Warren Jr. rushed for 139 yards and found the end zone three times to help Pearl River move to 5-0 on the season after a 37-7 homecoming win over Haynes Academy at Rebel Stadium.
“The offensive line did a great job,” said Warren. “They opened up some big holes for me and kept our drives moving down the field. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Jeremy Whittie came up big on defense intercepting a Haynes Academy pass and returning it 30 yards for a touchdown. He also recovered a fumble to keep Haynes out of the end zone later in the game.
“We played real hard,” said Whittie. “We maintained fresh legs by rotating really well and stayed focused throughout the game. We are going to practice hard this week and I’m confident that we can get better.”
Pearl River put up 316 total yards of offense while Haynes Academy could only manage 126.
Fontainebleau upends Northshore
Behind its defense and special teams, the Fontainebleau Bulldogs picked up an important 27-7 victory over the Northshore High at The Dawg Pound.
After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, the Fontainebleau defense clamped down, shutting out the Panthers the rest of the way and even getting in on the scoring action as well.
With the game tied at 7-7 and Northshore trying to get points before halftime, Panthers quarterback Michael Benedict threw a pass near the sideline that Bulldogs defensive back Erin Damond Jr. intercepted and returned 30 yards for a touchdown.
The Bulldogs defense continued its dominance in the second half, forcing four punts, one turnover on downs and another interception by Damond to improve to 3-2 overall on the season and 2-0 in District 6-5A.
Colin Gagnon blocked a punt in the second half and returned it 17 yards for a score, making it 27-7 Bulldogs.
"Special teams played well and Erin Damond played exceptional," Fontainebleau coach Chris Blocker said. "Offensively, we are banged up so to see some depth come in and us be able to manage the game offensively, I am proud of that."
Despite Iverson Celestine rushing for just 70 yards on 17 carries, the Bulldogs were led by sophomore quarterback Joshua Bailey, who threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Jaden Davenport and Brett Johnson.
Salmen blows lead against Loranger
Salmen had a chance to win its second game of the season, but couldn’t hold a lead.
Jake Messina hit Byreon Jackson with a touchdown pass on fourth down and Bea Landry made the point after to give the Loranger Wolves a 20-19 victory over the Salmen Spartans in overtime in a non-district game at Spartan Field.
Loranger forced overtime when Courtney Alexander scored on a 23-yard touchdown run with 1:57 left in the game. Landry missed the extra point to keep the score tied 13-13.
Salmen took over at their own 45 after the ensuing kickoff, but a holding call pushed them back and the Spartans ran out the clock. Salmen was called for nine penalties for 60 yards. All were in the second half and overtime.
The Spartans had the ball first in overtime and Markell Marco rushed twice to get down to the 1-yard line but was injured. Aaron Williams came in and scored the go-ahead touchdown. But the snap was mishandled on the extra point and the kick never got off to give the Spartans a 19-13 lead.
Salmen grabbed an early 7-0 lead when they went 14 plays and 65 yards in 6:22. Marco scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. Theo Batista added the extra point with 11:08 left in the second quarter.
Mandeville picks up first win of season on the road
Breaking a three-game losing streak, Hutch Gonzales picked up his first win of the season when his Mandeville Skippers went on the road and defeated Ponchatoula 34-24.
Trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, Dereje Gaspard tied the game with a 32-yard touchdown run.
After falling behind 14-7, the Skippers tied the game again on a Zahn Diaz 76-yard touchdown run. A 3-yard run by Gaspard later in the second quarter made it 21-14 Skippers.
Up 21-17 in the third, Diaz got the Mandeville offense going again, putting the game out of reach when he found the end zone from 57 yards out to make it 28-17 Skippers.
Hannan overcomes deficit to remain unbeaten
Second-half touchdown runs by Brendan David and Dawson Millen helped Archbishop Hannan overcome a St. Michael lead in the Hawks 18-8 victory in Covington.
With the win, Hannan remains unbeaten on the season at 5-0.
Trailing 8-0 in the first half, a 36-yard field goal by Victor Harvey cut the deficit to 8-3 midway through the second quarter.
With the Hannan defense shutting the Warriors out in the second half, David would find the end zone from 5 yards out and Millen added an insurance score from 2 yards out by Millen to make it 18-8.
Roger Glynn, Jason Russell and Dave Woodall contributed to this report