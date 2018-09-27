The St. Scholastica Academy volleyball team held a Military and First Responder Appreciation Match on Sep. 11 in order to individually recognize and offer thanks to all service members.
First responders from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Covington Fire Department and St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 13 in Goodbee attended.
Covington Mayor Mike Cooper spoke and thanked the first responders for their service, and he wished the Doves good luck in their match.
Senior Abbey Aldridge and freshman Elise Falkenstein sang a delightful performance of the National Anthem, and the SSA color guard presented the flag prior to the start of the varsity game. Team captain Brenna Spell and Sgt. Maj. Miranda Peck individually recognized all service members in attendance.
“It was very rewarding to meet and get to know the people who protect us every day," said SSA senior Haley Hessburg. "I was glad I was able to give back to them by being a part of this small ceremony.”
Volleyball coach Pete Bertucci helped host and put together the beautiful event honoring our local heroes.
“I wanted to honor them in a positive way," Bertucci said. "The ceremony was an opportunity for the Doves to formally salute those who selflessly protect us each day. Their duties and constant sacrifice are certainly remarkable, and SSA is proud to pay tribute to our local heroes by appreciating their commitment to serve."