Members of the Madisonville Town Council at their Oct. 10 meeting rejected a suggestion by Councilman Kevin Doran that they impose a building moratorium on all commercial, institutional and multifamily structures in excess of 5,000 square feet, but agreed that a review of the town’s building ordinances is in order.
Doran encouraged the council to consider a moratorium until a master plan, being developed with assistance from the Baton Rouge-based Center for Planning Excellence, is completed and the council has time to consider whether any of the town’s zoning or building ordinances should be amended as a result.
Several times during the discussion, Doran emphasized what he called a need to limit the size of institutional buildings, an apparent reference to plans by St. Anselm Catholic Church to replace several older structures on its campus with a new 23,000-square-foot multistory building. On numerous occasions, Doran has questioned the compatibility of the proposed structure with those in the surrounding neighborhood.
Responding to Doran’s suggestion, Mayor Jean Pelloat said current ordinances already limit new commercial buildings to 5,000 square feet; he said it is not practical to place the same limit on institutional structures.
Pelloat also said he was against a moratorium because it would project a negative image of the town, a contention that was echoed by several council members.
Although they rejected the idea of a moratorium, several councilmen agreed with Doran that the council needs to review the town’s relevant ordinances to see whether any changes are necessary.
Eventually, a consensus was reached on a suggestion by Councilmen Tim Bounds and Chris Hitzman that each council member draft whatever amendments or new ordinances they think necessary and bring them back to the council for consideration.
In other business, the council authorized Pelloat to enter into an agreement with American Municipal Services Corp. to collect past-due debts owed to the town.
The agreement stipulates that, in accordance with state law, the company must collect the full amount of any debt it recovers. In return, the company is allowed to add a collection fee of not more than 30 percent of the amount due as its charge for the service.
In describing the arrangement, Pelloat noted that the collection fee will be paid by the debtor, so there will be no cost to the town for the service.