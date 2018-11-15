Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said Thursday that a series of three shootings that left two dead a week ago all stemmed from the actions of one person, 29-year-old Joshua Cox, who was fatally wounded by gunfire himself before the night was over.
Cox's spree began when he learned his 43-year-old mother had died from an apparent drug overdose, police said, and asked his wife to drive him to the hospital. On the way, police said that the couple argued, and Cox allegedly shot his wife in the chest, leaving her at the hospital, around midnight. She is still hospitalized, but is expected to recover, Fandal said.
From there, police said, he drove to a nearby neighborhood where he saw 38-year-old Christopher Evans working on his girlfriend's car while she was working. Cox allegedly carjacked Evans, ditching the vehicle he had been in earlier, and took the Chevrolet Tahoe that he had been working on.
Can't see video below? Click here.
At some point, Fandal said, Cox shot Evans in the head and killed him, driving to New Orleans with Evans' body inside the vehicle.
Police do not believe that Cox and Evans knew eachother.
Cox returned to Slidell about four hours later and got involved in gunfire with Jamile Robinson, who shot Cox in what Fandal said police are considering self-defense. Police discovered Evans' body after they responded to the report off gunfire and found Cox with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Cox died the next day.
Police believe that Cox and Robinson knew each other. While Robinson was not arrested on a homicide charge, he was arrested on unrelated drug counts and being a felon in possession of a fire arm.
"We all know that narcotics are a problem in the region at this time," Fandal said.
This report will be updated.