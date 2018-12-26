SEMINARY OPEN HOUSE: Notre Dame Seminary will have an open house for academic and leadership programs for lay people from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 5, at 2901 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. RSVP by Jan 3 to the Lay Programs Office by email at maoffice@nds.edu or call (504) 866-7426, ext. 742. For information, visit nds.edu/laymasterprograms.
MARRIED COUPLES RETREAT: Registration is open for Married Couples League Retreat from Jan. 4-6 at the Abbey's Christian Life Center, 75376 River Road, Covington. The silent retreat is open to all and includes conferences organized by the abbey monks, common prayer and reconciliation. For more information, contact Karen and Clyde Messenger at (225) 661-9933 or Jeanne O'Neil at (225) 665-8223 or visit saintjosephabbey.com/league-retreats.
MOTHER-DAUGHTER PROGRAM: "Growing Up in God's Image," a program on human sexuality for mothers and daughters ages 10-12 years, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 125 E. 19th Ave., Covington. Cost of the program is $25 for each duo. For information or to register, visit stpeterparish.com or call (985) 893-2446.