CONCERT SERIES: The Coalition of Voices for Christ presents "Food for the Soul," a series of free concerts at 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St., Mandeville. Erica Reine will perform on Friday and In His Company on June 14. For information, visit ourcvc.com.
NOVENA: "Now More Than Ever, Come, Holy Spirit, Come" is the banner for a Holy Spirit novena Saturday at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 61030 Brier Lake Drive, Lacombe. Praise and worship begin nightly at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Deacon Ricky Suprean at (504) 577-6652.
MAGNIFICAT BREAKFAST: Rita Ekenta, a veteran and native of Nigeria, will be the speaker at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pinewood Plantation, 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. Cost is $20 online at eventbrite.com. For information, call Debbie Callens at (985) 502-0349.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: Christ Episcopal Church in Slidell will hold a No-Cook Friday dinner of spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, Caesar salad and dessert from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 14 at the 1534 Seventh St. Dinners, $10, can be eaten in or taken to go. Call (985) 643-4531 or visit christchurchslidell.net.
YOUTH HEALTH FAIR: Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church will hold a free back-to-school youth health fair from 8:30 a.m. to noon June 15 at 2445 Fourth St., Slidell. The fair includes limited health screenings (vision, dental and hearing), nutrition counseling, exercise tips, and sessions on study habits and home safety for children ages 6-17. Uniforms and supplies will be given. Children must participate in all sessions. Children will be able to complete applications for supplies but parents must present food stamp verification with the child’s name and a picture ID. For information, call (985) 290-1693 or (985) 201-7800.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOLS/CAMPS
CALVARY BAPTIST: "In the Wild — Amazing Encounters with Jesus" will be the vacation Bible school theme at Calvary Baptist Church, 8:30 a.m. to noon June 10-14 at 1615 Old Spanish Trail, Slidell. The free school is open to children who have completed pre-K through sixth grade. Call (985) 643-6957.
ARTS CAMP: Christ Episcopal Church in Slidell is offering Arts Camp from 9 a.m. to noon June 17-21 at the church at 1534 Seventh St. The theme is "Who Is My Neighbor?" for children entering kindergarten in the fall, through fifth grade. Cost is $20 per child, $15 for the second child, with a family max of $40. Scholarships are available. Cost includes supplies and shirt. Call (985) 643-4531 to register or for more information.