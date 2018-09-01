Mayor Mike Cooper announced Aug. 28 that he has selected Gary Blocker Jr. to be Covington Fire Chief.
Blocker has been a member of the Covington Fire Department for more than 24 years, including four in which he worked as a volunteer in the department's junior division. He had been serving as the city's provisional fire chief since April, following the retirement of longtime chief Richard Badon.
“During his tenure, Gary has progressed in earning promotions in rank with increased duties and responsibilities," said Cooper, who as mayor appoints the city's fire and police chiefs. "He has consistently demonstrated a wide range of fire service and leadership abilities and has built strong relationships with the residents and business owners in our community."
Cooper said Blocker is uniquely qualified for the position, having earned more than 40 Fire Service/EMS certifications and local merit/service awards during his career.
"Chief Blocker has earned my respect and that of the of the firefighters and staff of the CFD, the members of the City Council and the entire community," Cooper said.
Blocker said having the chance to lead the department where he's worked since a teenager is "amazing."
"I'm thrilled, but you really have to give credit to the great team we have here," Blocker said of the 12 firefighters and four administrators that compose the department ranks. "Chief Badon ran the department really well."
Since Blocker was named provisional chief, he has worked to further strengthen community relations he said already were solid. This summer alone, the Covington Fire Department has held CPR classes, taken part in the Stop the Bleed program to teach residents how to administer first aid, and also been part of the Yellow Dot program that encourages people to post their medical history in their car should firefighters find someone unconscious following a vehicular accident.
"We always will work to strengthen our rapport with the public," Blocker said. "The more people learn about doing things the right way, the better it is for us. We've also started putting a lot of information on our Facebook page (City of Covington, La. Fire Department.) That's just another way of getting information out there."
Blocker was selected from a pool of three candidates who passed the civil service exam and interviewed with Cooper for the chief's job last week. Former Mason City, Iowa Fire Chief Al Dyer Jr. and former Kenner Fire Chief John Hellmers also sought the job.
Interstate 12 roadwork
The eastbound outside shoulder and the outside lane of I-12 will be closed from Bayou Lacombe/LA 434 to Northshore Blvd/Airport Road from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly through Sept. 8 for roadwork.
One lane will remain open at all times, there will be no vehicle restrictions, and emergency vehicles will have access. Motorists may encounter a slight delay during this time.
Hazardous Waste Day success continues to grow
St. Tammany Parish Government reported last week that an estimated 139,113 pounds of household hazardous waste was collected in June at the parish's Household Hazardous Waste Day.
Held in cooperation with the Parish’s Environmental Services Department and Keep St. Tammany Beautiful, volunteers collected more than 800 pounds of batteries, nearly 8,000 pounds of liquid pesticides and poisons, and an estimated 40,000 pounds of electronics from 748 vehicles. More than 900 households were served at this event.
Parish President Pat Brister praised the effort and said because of the event's continued (and rising) popularity, parish government is exploring ways to make disposal of these types of waste items more convenient.
Upcoming Keep St. Tammany Beautiful events include a second HHW Day in the Slidell area in November.
For more information on Keep St. Tammany Beautiful, call Executive Director Rick Moore at (985) 898.5214.
COAST public hearing
COAST (Council on Aging St. Tammany) will conduct a public hearing on Sept. 26 to allow the public to review and comment on the Four Year Area Plan that COAST will submit to the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs.
The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the Parish Council Chambers, 21490 Koop Drive, near Mandeville.
COAST operates seven senior centers throughout St. Tammany Parish, and provides various services to seniors, such as nutrition, transportation, community involvement and information on outside resources. The effort is designed to maintain and enhance quality of life, well-being and independence of local seniors.
For more information on COAST and services the group provides, call (985) 892-0377 or go online to www.coastseniors.org.
Firefighters train to save overdose lives
Volunteer and career firefighters with St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 5 trained side by side recently to learn the effects of the opioid antagonist Naloxone and when to administer the lifesaving drug.
The class was held at the Folsom fire station on Broadway Street. Instructors Robert Hecker and Steve Billman conducted the session with hands-on training and skills assessment. Both have more than 30 years of experience as paramedics and fire service instructors.
“When a person overdoses on opiates, their respiratory center is compromised and they stop breathing”, Hecker said. "The Naloxone that the first responders administer, via the nose with a fine mist reverses the opiate effect and the patient starts breathing again."
Billman said that when someone calls 911, fire department first responders are usually on the scene within minutes and start medical care while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.
"This wait time can mean the difference of life or death for an overdose patient," Billman said.
The State of Louisiana Attorney General’s Office along with the Dept. of Health and Hospitals has set up a grant for police and fire departments to obtain Naloxone at no cost.
START Corporation opens health center in Covignton
A Federally Qualified Health Center opened at 1505 N. Florida Street in Covington — a space that for 20 years housed the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Community Wellness Center.
START Corporation will open the health center, and Casey Guidry, executive director of the company, said the group is excited to be in west St. Tammany.
The health center will continue to provide the services and staff formerly available through CWC but patients can expect to see an increase in services and enhanced programs. The facility aims to provide affordable health services with a special focus on low-income, uninsured and underinsured individuals.
New services available in the FQHC will include primary care, psychiatric care, substance abuse services, behavioral health counseling and assessment. The center will continue to provide services the CWC offered, including WIC (Women, Infants and Children Food Supplement Program), immunizations, Medicaid applications and pregnancy testing.
CWC transitioned to the START Corporation on Sept. 1.