July 2
David Waller: 57, 40165 Olde Mill Lane, Ponchatoula, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use.
Michael Mclendon: 33, 1798 Co Road, Waynesboro, Mississippi, maximum speed limit, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, flight from officer, aggravated flight from officer.
Paul Ricks: 54, 119 NU Street, Belle Chasse, theft (misdemeanor).
Kenardo Jackson: 20, 43370 Klein Road, Hammond, simple robbery.
Candice Brown: 28, 109 Peres Road, Carriere, Mississippi, housed for court.
Tyler Simmons: 27, 1511 Bene St., Franklinton, two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Lindsey Dykes: 24, 46474 Jenkins Road, Franklinton, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug.
Abram Major: 47, 1510 Dobson St., Franklinton, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Herman Thomas: 44, 1717 Adams St., Bogalusa, simple arson, aggravated arson.
Brenden Menzer: 22, 28388 Pine Cone Road, Abita Springs, probation violation.
Randi Wild: 38, 735 Randolph Ave., New Orleans, probation violation.
William Sayles: 36, 240 Lotus Drive, Mandeville, intimidation of witnesses; injuring officers, domestic abuse battery second offense, simple criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Johnnie Applewhite: 40, 2011 Churchill St., Slidell, bank fraud.
Xaviar Zenon: 17, 70277 F Street, Covington, unauthorized entry of a place of business, contributing to the delinquency.
Daniel Ely: 24, 109 Oak Park Drive, Slidell, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Kendrick Handy: 31, Martin Luther King Drive, Covington, contempt of court, two headlights required, possession of Schedule I drug.
Tonneil Webster: 43, 1837 Hampton Drive, Harvey, housed for marshal.
July 3
Cordell Wilfred: 20, 35690 Devon Drive, Slidell, criminal damage to coin-operated devices, contempt of court.
Courtney Wilfred: 20, 35690 Devon Drive, Slidell, criminal damage to coin-operated devices.
Meredith Bohm: 45, 220 Bellingrath Place, Madisonville, drug court sanction.
Johnny Johnson: 39, 3434 Lowerline St., New Orleans, fugitive.
Caroline Howard: 24, 1511 S. Adams St., Covington, driving under suspension while under suspension for certain prior offenses, no safety belts.
Wilmer Marquez: 19, 15631 Market St., Channelview, Texas, hit-and-run, careless operation, driver must be licensed.
Harold Lacy: 49, 134 Sixth St., Slidell, parole violation.
Warren White: 50, 3026 Harris Ave., Slidell, aggravated battery.
Nashale Williams: 21, 2908 Camellia Drive, Slidell, theft (felony).
Lionel Matherne: 37, 103 Roger Drive, Slidell, two counts of contempt of court.
Charles Delaughter: 33, 69489 16 Section Road, Pearl River, two counts possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court.
Sean Jones: 31, 608 Brownswitch Road, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Lexi Pittman: 17, 507 Kostmayer Ave., Slidell, simple battery simple criminal damage to property.
Zachary Baradell: 19, 421 E. Honors Point Court, Slidell, contempt of court.
Clint Roberson: 48, 809 Warrior Drive, Marrero, fugitive, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $25,000.
Gary McClain: 35, 76029 Bob Levy Road, Bush, canceled license plate, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug.
Charles Beyers: 30, 1514 Hunters Point Road, Slidell, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Karen Embree: 43, 1442 Meadowlawn St., Slidell, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Shawn Fagan: 36, 1442 Meadowlawn St., Slidell, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $25,000, theft under $1,000.
Romalis Williams: 25, 3722 Grenn St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
July 4
Donald Williams: 57, 1020 N. Tyler St., Covington, two counts of contempt of court.
Blair Englade: 39, 500 Aries Drive, Mandeville, driving under suspension while under suspension for certain prior offenses, improper lane use.
Michelle Dalton: 53, 673 Beau Chene Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use, driving across median.
Sean Falgout: 18, 220 Marlin Drive, Slidell, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit, no driver’s license on person.
Paige Lestelle: 46, 59092 Plum Nearly Road, Bogalusa, DWI third offense, careless operation, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Minnette Meo: 28, 40264 C.C. Road, Ponchatoula, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Matthew Brandon: 23, 102 Anderson Court, Mandeville, DWI second offense, improper turn, driving under suspension while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Kristin Barbot: 33, 72556 La. 41, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Nicholas Graham: 25, 1201 Avenue Du Chateau, Covington, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug, resisting an officer, bicycle: front lamps; side and rear reflectors required.
Kelli English: 26, 21240 John D. Woods, Franklinton, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jarrell Caine: 26, 116 Trafalgar Square, Slidell, refusing to provide correct identity, simple assault.
July 5
Roscoe Bienemy: 24, 62200 West End Blvd., Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal carrying of weapons.
Jacob Provost: 30, 910 Ave, Bogalusa, drug court sanction.
Jalen Dillworth: 18, 126 W. 30th Ave., Covington, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen firearms, attempted armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder.
Donald Johnson: 18, Folsom, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving too fast for conditions, improper turn, failure to stop/yield.
Erica Malloy: 29, 984 Gardina Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specific place, contempt of court.
Russel Oliver: 70, 404 Hunt Road, Foxworth, Mississippi, DWI first offense, improper lane use, ignore traffic signal, maximum speed limit.
Timothy Jackson: 29, 2414 S. Robertson St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Paul Lecompt: 45, 88 Smokey Trail Circle, Artesia, New Mexico, housed for marshal.
Corey Denson: 34, 831 Cararda St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Jonathan Johnson: 28, 210 Lagarde St., Thibodaux, housed for marshal.
Wanda Price: 36, 31460 Red Oak Drive, Springfield, fugitive.
Keir Skinner: 24, 254 Dream Court, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Crystal Weeks: 40, 200 Mack St., Enterprise, Arkansas, fugitive.
Conan Beckham: 24, 64 Skylar Drive, Enterprise, Arkansas, misuse of 911.
Tyshea Climmons: 34, 2301 Carlie St., Franklinton, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $5,000.
Kevin Broussard: 23, 2117 Crane St., Slidell, probation violation, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Jessica Cooley: 36, 59310 Lake Road, Lacombe, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Lionel Williams: 45, 72305 Flot Road, Abita Springs, theft under $1,000.
Amanda Varnes: 34, 64579 La. 30, Pearl River, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule IV drug.
July 6
Victoria Johnson: 31, 100 Oak Manor Drive, Slidell, hit-and-run.
Anthonia Catorie: 43, 70 Oak Park Drive, Madisonville, housed for court.
Evan Edwards: 30, 123 Antibes St., Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Randy Narain: 33, 1255 Labarre St., Mandeville, molestation of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second-degree battery.
Kody Mcelveen: 20, 72140 E. First St., Covington, simple battery.
Robin Stall: 28, 277 Lanni Village, Diamondhead, Mississippi, DWI third offense, improper lane use.
Aaron Jarrell: 28, 12407 Mizell Loop, Bogalusa, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Vernon Robinson: 32, 44422 S. Range Road, Hammond, DWI first offense, driving under suspension, improper lane use, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Michael Warren: 30, 300 Timber Ridge Drive, Slidell, parole violation.
Jamie Sanford: 32, 620 Garden Road, Marrero, probation violation.
Nicole Pearson: 38, 302 Hickory St., Poplarville, Mississippi, probation violation.
Seth Morgan: 22, 117 Tulip Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mary Luckado: 24, 121 Kings Way, Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, improper lane use, no tail lights, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not convicted, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Barron Magee: 57, P.O. Box 892, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, establishing speed zones.
Jarrett Trosclair: 39, 211 Estate Drive, Houma, contempt of court.
Tyeshia Johnson: 18, 72360 Jasmine St., Covington, resisting an officer, simple assault.
Howard Colon: 47, 4706 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, criminal trespass, possession of Schedule II drug.
Darnell Acker: 25, 57312 Maple Ave., Slidell, violation of protection order.
Evelyn Olmstead: 33, 228 N. Taylor St., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jimmy Boyette: 29, 46516 Jenkins Road, Franklinton, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, possession of Schedule II drug.
Christian Jacobsen: 20, 665 Hailey Ave., Slidell, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, oral sexual battery.
Stacey Simmons: 41, 39086 Susan St., Pearl River, fugitive.
Daniele Knoll: 42, 6512 Hanks Drive, Baton Rouge, contempt of court.
Amy Woodside: 37, 60240 S. Mill Road, Lacombe, contempt of court, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $5,000.
Charles Lee: 26, 2436 Columbus St., New Orleans, contempt of court, housed for marshal.
July 7
Dustin Trosclair: 35, 70379 D St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Bobby Elam: 36, 1628 Cherry St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Brian Canavier: 28, 1628 Killdeer St., New Orleans, DWI first offense, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clayton Babin: 35, 37661 Desoto St., Slidell, resisting an officer with force or violence, possession of Schedule II drug, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Ray Clark: 33, 4123 Walnut St., Slidell, hit-and-run, driving under suspension, careless operation, obstruction of justice.
Peter Gonsoulin: 32, 49426 La. 16, Franklinton, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Brenden Dugas: 24, 265 Lotus Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, license plate must be illuminated.
Christopher Cothern: 26, 15942 Blackwater Road, Baker, DWI first offense.
Brenton Shaw: unknown age, 133 Brookside Drive, Mandeville, DWI second offense, unauthorized use of moveable, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Charles Thomas: 40, 78296 Watts Road, Bush, contempt of court.
Bryon Winston: 50, 2005 Martin, New Orleans, DWI third offense, careless operation, driving under suspension, failure to honor written promise to appear.
David Schnauder: 34, 1402 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
Janet Ward: 51, 3900 Henry Road, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Jacob Abdo: 21, 300 Live Oak, Mandeville, establishing speed zones, possession of Schedule I, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyrone Henry: 34, 313 Almond Creek Road, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Kevin Getman: 142 Pen Oak Ave., Slidell, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Lee Mansfiled: 33, 11441 Tantela Ranch Road, Folsom, simple battery.
Robert Lawhorn: 53, 72417 Nursery St., Covington, contempt of court.
Paul Pickett: 43, 22114 Sharp Chapel Road, Covington, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Christopher Fry: 27, 61746 Brenermann Road, Lacombe, contempt of court.
Lacy Williams: 50, 5855 Satinwood Drive, Baton Rouge, contempt of court.
July 8
Alberto Caceres: 41, 164 Shannon Drive, Mandeville, contempt of court, DWI second offense, establishing speed zones.
Roy Keys: 31, 14331 Keys Road, Covington, fugitive, domestic abuse battery third offense.
Jeremy Fos: 26, 29121 Erindale Drive, Lacombe, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension while under suspension for certain prior offense, improper lane use.
Logan Imbornone: 22, 4025 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie, DWI first offense, ignore traffic signal.
Ronald Duncan: 35, 17010 La. 442, TIckfaw, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $5,000, contempt of court, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Connie Blackwell: 39, 35543 Bookout Road, Pearl River, ignore traffic signal DWI third offense.
Stephanie Moore: 44, 60231 La. 11, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Charles Nichols: 50, 23532 Robert Road, Mandeville, DWI first offense, parking in spaces for disabled persons, hit and run.
Carlos Owens: 25, 216 Foxcroft St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Mark Toups: 39, 2804 Debonchel Blvd., Meraux, DWI third offense.
Salisa Fitzsimons: 41, 3990 W. Florida St., Mandeville, DWI second offense, improper lane use.
Starla Gentry: 34, 7860 Airline Highway, Livonia, fugitive.
John Gentry: 38, Budget 7 Motel U.S. 190, Port Allen, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, violation of protection order, driver must be licensed.
Jennifer Smith: 35, 25525 W. Spruce St., Lacombe, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $5,000, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.