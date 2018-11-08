Following are St. Tammany Parish voting results in the Nov. 6 elections. 

Secretary of State (St. Tammany results only)

15,120 Kyle Ardoin (REP) 16%

3,465 Heather Cloud (REP) 4%

10,138 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM) 11%

20,779 A.G. Crowe (REP) 22%

7,557 "Rick" Edmonds (REP) 8%

10,672 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM) 11%

8,942 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP) 10%

1,337 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY) 1%

15,508 Julie Stokes (REP) 17%

U.S. Representative -- 1st Congressional District  

(St. Tammany results only)

5,504 Lee Ann Dugas (DEM) 6%

2,631 "Jim" Francis (DEM) 3%

799 Frederick "Ferd" Jones (IND) 1%

1,055 Howard Kearney (LBT) 1%

14,528 Tammy M. Savoie (DEM) 15%

70,349 Steve Scalise (REP) 74%

State Representative -- District 90

4,262 Mary DuBuisson (REP) 29%

2,912 Brian Glorioso (REP) 20%

3,638 Sean Morrison (DEM) 25%

3,643 John Raymond (REP) 25%

School Board -- District 1

2,131 Karin Lorenz Crosby (REP) 31%

851 Donald "Don" Flanigan (NOPTY) 12%

3,933 Matthew Greene (REP) 57%

School Board -- District 2

1,843 Lynne Craven (DEM) 23%

6,233 Elizabeth B. "Beth" Heintz (REP) 77%

School Board -- District 4

1,311 Alicia Breaux (DEM) 21%

5,026 Stephen J. "Jack" Loup III (REP) 79%

School Board -- District 5

1,727 Lee P. Barrios (IND) 29%

4,242 Charles Brandon Harrell (REP) 71%

School Board -- District 7

2,521 Willie B. Jeter (DEM) 45%

3,026 Shelta Richardson (REP) 55%

School Board -- District 8

1,438 James Lyle (REP) 28%

1,882 Peggy H. Seeley (REP) 36%

1,840 "Mike" Winkler (REP) 36%

School Board -- District 9

5,655 Sharon Lo Drucker (REP) 69%

2,496 Meg Good Hackney (DEM) 31%

School Board -- District 11

1,395 Maurice Doucette (DEM) 27%

2,024 Tammy Lamy (REP) 39%

1,230 Robert R. "Bob" Womack (REP) 24%

515 Carlos Yingst (REP) 10%

School Board -- District 13

4,355 James Braud (REP) 73%

1,361 Belinda Parker Brown (DEM) 23%

265 George R. Macri (DEM) 4%

School Board -- District 15

1,193 Robert Broome (IND) 19%

3,751 Lisa Page (REP) 61%

1,224 Marie A. Wade (DEM) 20%

Mayor -- Town of Abita Springs

369 "Dan" Curtis (REP) 29%

345 "Greg" Lemons (REP) 27%

241 George Long (IND) 19%

96 Jessica Lotspeich (NOPTY) 8%

216 John Preble (IND) 17%

Mayor -- Town of Pearl River

435 Lora Crawford Cutrer (REP) 41%

625 David McQueen (REP) 59%

Mayor -- Village of Folsom

67 Wendell A. Sams (DEM) 23%

219 Lance Willie (REP) 77%

Chief of Police -- Town of Pearl River

337 Chris Culotta (REP) 31%

254 Johnny "JJ" Jennings (REP) 23%

35 Ronnie Marshall (IND) 3%

469 Jack Sessions (REP) 43%

Aldermen -- Town of Abita Springs 

(5 to be elected)

720 Regan Contois (IND) 14%

327 Stewart "ManyLightnings" Eastman (GRN) 7%

532 Jay Hawkins (DEM) 11%

474 LeAnn Pinniger Magee (NOPTY) 10%

789 Ryan Murphy (REP) 16%

692 W.E. "Pat" Patterson III (REP) 14%

728 Evette Randolph (REP) 15%

720 Stephen Saussy (REP) 14%

Aldermen -- Town of Pearl River (5 to be elected)

592 Bridgett Bennett (REP) 13%

509 "Angel" Galloway (IND) 12%

442 Michael W. Hager (REP) 10%

612 Joe D. Lee (REP) 14%

658 David McGregor (REP) 15%

457 Virgil Ray Phillips (NOPTY) 10%

309 Claud Stucke (NOPTY) 7%

380 Don Thanars (NOPTY) 9%

459 Kathryn "Kat" Walsh (REP) 10%

Aldermen -- Village of Folsom (3 to be elected)

186 Shawn J. Dillon (REP) 28%

166 George W. Garrett (DEM) 25%

156 Jill Palmer Mathies (REP) 24%

155 DeAnna Richardson Mingo (NOPTY) 23%

CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office (St. Tammany results only)

77,661 YES 82%

16,651 NO 18%

CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for non-capital felonies (St. Tammany results only)

58,155 YES 62%

35,657 NO 38%

CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions (St. Tammany results only)

50,748 YES 56%

40,211 NO 44%

CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund (St. Tammany results only)

50,358 YES 55%

40,926 NO 45%

CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions (St. Tammany results only)

68,109 YES 74%

23,529 NO 26%

CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property (St. Tammany results only)

59,965 YES 66%

31,114 NO 34%

PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018 (St. Tammany results only)

57,602 YES 62%

34,995 NO 38%

Town of Abita Springs -- 3 Mills Renewal - M&BOA - 10 Yrs.

779 YES 63%

466 NO 37%

Fire Protection Dist. No. 4 Prop No. 1 of 3 -- 25 Mills Renewal - BOC - 20 Yrs.

15,104 YES 69%

6,638 NO 31%

Fire Protection Dist. No. 4 Prop No. 2 of 3 -- 1 Mill Renewal - BOC - 20 Yrs.

14,920 YES 69%

6,755 NO 31%

Fire Protection Dist. No. 4 Prop No. 3 of 3 -- $75 Parcel Fee - BOC - 23 Yrs.

10,515 YES 49%

11,103 NO 51%

