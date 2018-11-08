Following are St. Tammany Parish voting results in the Nov. 6 elections.
Secretary of State (St. Tammany results only)
15,120 Kyle Ardoin (REP) 16%
3,465 Heather Cloud (REP) 4%
10,138 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM) 11%
20,779 A.G. Crowe (REP) 22%
7,557 "Rick" Edmonds (REP) 8%
10,672 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM) 11%
8,942 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP) 10%
1,337 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY) 1%
15,508 Julie Stokes (REP) 17%
U.S. Representative -- 1st Congressional District
(St. Tammany results only)
5,504 Lee Ann Dugas (DEM) 6%
2,631 "Jim" Francis (DEM) 3%
799 Frederick "Ferd" Jones (IND) 1%
1,055 Howard Kearney (LBT) 1%
14,528 Tammy M. Savoie (DEM) 15%
70,349 Steve Scalise (REP) 74%
State Representative -- District 90
4,262 Mary DuBuisson (REP) 29%
2,912 Brian Glorioso (REP) 20%
3,638 Sean Morrison (DEM) 25%
3,643 John Raymond (REP) 25%
School Board -- District 1
2,131 Karin Lorenz Crosby (REP) 31%
851 Donald "Don" Flanigan (NOPTY) 12%
3,933 Matthew Greene (REP) 57%
School Board -- District 2
1,843 Lynne Craven (DEM) 23%
6,233 Elizabeth B. "Beth" Heintz (REP) 77%
School Board -- District 4
1,311 Alicia Breaux (DEM) 21%
5,026 Stephen J. "Jack" Loup III (REP) 79%
School Board -- District 5
1,727 Lee P. Barrios (IND) 29%
4,242 Charles Brandon Harrell (REP) 71%
School Board -- District 7
2,521 Willie B. Jeter (DEM) 45%
3,026 Shelta Richardson (REP) 55%
School Board -- District 8
1,438 James Lyle (REP) 28%
1,882 Peggy H. Seeley (REP) 36%
1,840 "Mike" Winkler (REP) 36%
School Board -- District 9
5,655 Sharon Lo Drucker (REP) 69%
2,496 Meg Good Hackney (DEM) 31%
School Board -- District 11
1,395 Maurice Doucette (DEM) 27%
2,024 Tammy Lamy (REP) 39%
1,230 Robert R. "Bob" Womack (REP) 24%
515 Carlos Yingst (REP) 10%
School Board -- District 13
4,355 James Braud (REP) 73%
1,361 Belinda Parker Brown (DEM) 23%
265 George R. Macri (DEM) 4%
School Board -- District 15
1,193 Robert Broome (IND) 19%
3,751 Lisa Page (REP) 61%
1,224 Marie A. Wade (DEM) 20%
Mayor -- Town of Abita Springs
369 "Dan" Curtis (REP) 29%
345 "Greg" Lemons (REP) 27%
241 George Long (IND) 19%
96 Jessica Lotspeich (NOPTY) 8%
216 John Preble (IND) 17%
Mayor -- Town of Pearl River
435 Lora Crawford Cutrer (REP) 41%
625 David McQueen (REP) 59%
Mayor -- Village of Folsom
67 Wendell A. Sams (DEM) 23%
219 Lance Willie (REP) 77%
Chief of Police -- Town of Pearl River
337 Chris Culotta (REP) 31%
254 Johnny "JJ" Jennings (REP) 23%
35 Ronnie Marshall (IND) 3%
469 Jack Sessions (REP) 43%
Aldermen -- Town of Abita Springs
(5 to be elected)
720 Regan Contois (IND) 14%
327 Stewart "ManyLightnings" Eastman (GRN) 7%
532 Jay Hawkins (DEM) 11%
474 LeAnn Pinniger Magee (NOPTY) 10%
789 Ryan Murphy (REP) 16%
692 W.E. "Pat" Patterson III (REP) 14%
728 Evette Randolph (REP) 15%
720 Stephen Saussy (REP) 14%
Aldermen -- Town of Pearl River (5 to be elected)
592 Bridgett Bennett (REP) 13%
509 "Angel" Galloway (IND) 12%
442 Michael W. Hager (REP) 10%
612 Joe D. Lee (REP) 14%
658 David McGregor (REP) 15%
457 Virgil Ray Phillips (NOPTY) 10%
309 Claud Stucke (NOPTY) 7%
380 Don Thanars (NOPTY) 9%
459 Kathryn "Kat" Walsh (REP) 10%
Aldermen -- Village of Folsom (3 to be elected)
186 Shawn J. Dillon (REP) 28%
166 George W. Garrett (DEM) 25%
156 Jill Palmer Mathies (REP) 24%
155 DeAnna Richardson Mingo (NOPTY) 23%
CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office (St. Tammany results only)
77,661 YES 82%
16,651 NO 18%
CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for non-capital felonies (St. Tammany results only)
58,155 YES 62%
35,657 NO 38%
CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions (St. Tammany results only)
50,748 YES 56%
40,211 NO 44%
CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund (St. Tammany results only)
50,358 YES 55%
40,926 NO 45%
CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions (St. Tammany results only)
68,109 YES 74%
23,529 NO 26%
CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property (St. Tammany results only)
59,965 YES 66%
31,114 NO 34%
PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018 (St. Tammany results only)
57,602 YES 62%
34,995 NO 38%
Town of Abita Springs -- 3 Mills Renewal - M&BOA - 10 Yrs.
779 YES 63%
466 NO 37%
Fire Protection Dist. No. 4 Prop No. 1 of 3 -- 25 Mills Renewal - BOC - 20 Yrs.
15,104 YES 69%
6,638 NO 31%
Fire Protection Dist. No. 4 Prop No. 2 of 3 -- 1 Mill Renewal - BOC - 20 Yrs.
14,920 YES 69%
6,755 NO 31%
Fire Protection Dist. No. 4 Prop No. 3 of 3 -- $75 Parcel Fee - BOC - 23 Yrs.
10,515 YES 49%
11,103 NO 51%