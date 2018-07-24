The Slidell City Council voted at its Tuesday meeting to condemn and demolish a home located at 2522 William Tell St. in Olde Towne.
Slidell City Building Inspector Joe France told the council that the home's roof was falling in, there were holes in its walls and that it had been vacant for some time. The city cut power and water to the home months ago, and France said the house was "dangerous" and a "public hazard." The city had asked owners to rehabilitate the home for several years, and even postponed a condemnation hearing at its July 10 meeting, giving owners another chance to begin the process of getting the home into shape.
France and City Attorney Bryan Haggerty advised the council that didn't happen, and the the board voted 7-0-1 to demolish the home within 15 days. Councilman at Large Glynn Pichon abstained and District E Councilman Kenny Tamborella was absent.
Also on Tuesday, the council was unanimous in its support of a resolution to assume ownership of several pieces of property currently owned by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. The properties include small portions of frontage roads on the east and west sides of Interstate 10 near Fremaux Ave. and Gause Blvd., on the north and south of I-12 near Airport Road, and also the Slidell Park & Ride facility on Lindberg Drive. In turn, the state is expected to provide repairs to those roads and the commuter lot, as well as give the city $1.28 million in road transfer credits.
In other action, the council postponed a resolution to enter an agreement with Sterling Levis 2, LLC that would have the city provide economic development and public infrastructure improvements for development of a multi-purpose real estate project in the city. The council also postponed an ordinance that would create the W-14 Economic Development District.
Both items, which also were postponed at the council's July 10, meeting were rescheduled to be heard at the council's Aug. 14 meeting. Mayor Greg Cromer's administration is still hammering out details on both, and asked the council to postpone until next month.
On the consent calendar, the council gave the OK for $8.865 million in FEMA public assistance funds for infrastructure repairs to the Schneider Canal in south Slidell. The move is part of city-wide drainage improvements made possible through millions in federally allocated funds.