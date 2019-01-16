Throughout the 19th century, immigrants arrived in New Orleans aboard ships from places such as Germany, Ireland and Sicily. After 1820, federal law mandated that captains provide a list of passengers including the ship name, arrival date and port of embarkation upon arrival. The lists are a wonderful tool for those researching their family history.
Beth Stahr will teach adults how to use the lists in their genealogical research during “Unscrambling the New Orleans Passengers Lists” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. Tammany Parish Library’s Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.
Stahr, a librarian and professor at Southeastern Louisiana University, is certified by the Board of Certification for Genealogists.
For information or to register for this class, visit bit.ly/NOPassengers or call (985) 845-4819.
For information about library events for all ages, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events Jan. 16-23
TEEN TIME: Teens can enjoy a craft or activity just for them at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.; at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; and at 3 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470, the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
TEEN VOLUNTEER COUNCIL: Teens can earn service hours while helping to shape the library’s services for teens at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (984) 646-6470.
DIGITAL DEVICE HELP: Adults can get one-on-one help with their digital devices at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., and at 3 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
PERSONAL ORGANIZER CRAFT: Adults can use provided materials to create an organizer folder at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 882-7858.
SMARTPHONE BASICS: Adults can learn what a smartphone can do for them at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
CHAPTER CHAT BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call branch manager Sue Ryan at (985) 646-6470.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5-9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 4:45 p.m. at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190; at 10 a.m. Friday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St.; and at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call the Lacombe Branch at (985) 882-7858, the Mandeville Branch at (985) 626-4293 or the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470.
INTRODUCTION TO VISIONWORK: Pam Spencer will help adults create intentions for their lives to regain control and peace of mind at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
YOGA BASICS: Adults can learn the basics of yoga at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, and at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
UNDERSTANDING AUTOSOMAL DNA: Dr. Elaine Boston will teach adults how to use DNA in genealogical research at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
EMAIL CLASS: Adults can learn how to create an email address, compose emails and send them at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER CLASS: Adults who already know the basics of using a computer can build on those skills at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
INTRODUCTION TO COMPUTERS: Adults can learn the basics of using a computer at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
GAME NIGHT: Adults can enjoy playing board games at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
SOUTH SLIDELL BOOK CLUB: Adults are invited to join the new South Slidell Book Club at this first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information about the club, call branch manager at (985) 781-0099.