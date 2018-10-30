Covington District D Councilman Larry Rolling has announced he will run for an at-large seat on the council in the March municipal election.
Rolling currently works as the associate director/director of marketing at Restoration Senior Living Center in Covington. He also was a small business owner in the city for 18 years.
He has represented District D on the Covington City Council for seven years, and is term-limited in that position.
Rolling has served on numerous committees during his time on the council, including the Economic Development Committee (which he chaired,) the Public Works/Public Safety Committee and the Community Development/Housing Committee. In 2012, he created the Covington Business Workshop series that is focused on bringing and keeping businesses in the city.
Rolling currently serves as vice president of the Council on Aging St. Tammany and is chairman of the Carnival in Covington committee. He's a board member of the non-profit group "Kelly Kicking Cancer" and is a Leadership St. Tammany graduate.
Rolling touts his accessibility to citizens as a district councilman and said he would expand that open-door policy to the city as a whole if elected to an at-large position. He said he shares key concerns with citizens, including drainage, traffic and street issues.
“I feel great about what has been accomplished, and look forward to our future,” Rolling said. “Since 2011, I am proud to say our council and administration have worked well together (at) being respectful and putting all of our residents first.
"I still feel that I have more to give back and much more to contribute to the community I love.
The election is scheduled for March 30, 2019.