ORGAN CONCERT: Derrick Ian Meador, organist and choirmaster at St. John's Episcopal Church in Laurel, Mississippi, will give a recital at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at St. Joseph Abbey church, 75376 River Road, Covington.
SACRED CONCERT: Bella Voce, a women's vocal ensemble from Southeastern Louisiana University, will present "Meditationes Sacrae," an evening of sacred motets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at St. Joseph Abbey Church, 75376 River Road, Covington. The 16-member choir will begin the program with two meditations set to chant with tuned water glasses and finger cymbals by Slovenia composer Andrej Makor. Other pieces include numerous Latin texts including Lauda Sion, Jubilate Deo, Laudate Dominum, and the Sanctus and Gloria texts from the Mass by contemporary composers. The concert is free.