Woof, woof, Woofstock Apr 3, 2019 - 8:15 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Dakota Walters clips a dog's nails at Woofstock. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now Katie Allemand and her seven dogs line up at Woofstock. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now Griffin Coffelt adopts Duke. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now Kimberly Cothran admires how clean Molly is after being washed by Deborah Nabors. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Woofstock, sponsored by the Northshore Humane Society on March 24, featured low-cost veterinary care and adoptions along with fun for the whole family. The event took place in the Castine Center at Pelican Park in Covington. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email