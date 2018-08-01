Six artists were honored at the recent opening reception for the St. Tammany Art Association’s 53rd National Juried Artists Exhibition, selected by juror Katie Pfohl.
Pfohl, curator of modern and contemporary art at New Orleans Museum of Art, selected Ghislaine Fremaux’s “Ella” for Best of Show, with a $1,000 award funded by Heather Case in memory of her grandmother and STAA co-founder, Miriam Barranger. The second place award of $750 was presented to Genevieve Armstrong’s “Possum King No. 3,” and the third place $500 award winner was Tamara Robertson’s “Calculated Chaos.” Honorable mentions, each honored with $250 awards, were Lisa Myers Bulmash’s “Tourist,” Cherie Truesdell’s "Tangled” and Billie Whittington’s “Brianna.”
A total of 336 works were submitted this year by artists representing 22 states, with 27 pieces selected.
"I was so impressed with the high quality of submissions of artworks from artists across the country,” said Pfohl, who holds a doctoral degree from Harvard University. "I was particularly excited to see so many artists in this group of entries directly engaging or commenting on social and political issues of our day, from ideas about gender and identity to politics and the immigration crisis.”
The exhibition concludes Aug. 18 with an Art Talk at 5 p.m. with Pfohl and some of the artists, held in conjunction with Covington White Linen for Public Art, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The association, celebrating its 60th anniversary, is located at 320 N. Columbia St. in Covington. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call (985) 892-8650, www.StTammanyArtAssociation.org or Facebook at StTammanyArt.