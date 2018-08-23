Both the Northshore Humane Society and the St. Tammany Parish Department of Animal Services reported that a "Clear the Shelters" initiative held Aug. 18 was successful.
The Northshore Humane Society said more than 130 animals have been adopted from its facility since the "Clear the Shelters" campaign was announced on Aug. 1.
The parish, meanwhile, said 43 animals were adopted from its shelter alone on Aug. 18.
The day was observed throughout the U.S. with more than 900 shelters participating. Shelters waived adoption fees which freed up much needed kennel space.
Northshore Humane Society CEO Scott Bernier said earlier in August that prior to Clear the Shelters, adoptions had been taking place with usual regularity, but homeless animals were coming in at a faster pace.
"As a result, we have kennels that are double and tripled up," Bernier said at the time.
The parish noted in a statement that more than 90,000 animals were adopted nationwide on Aug. 18.
“In 2017, the Department of Animal Services adopted out nearly 1,000 animals, and returned 362 lost pets to their owners,” St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said. “We can only do this through the help of our neighbors and friends — our residents — who choose to adopt an animal in need. We encourage everyone to consider adoption first when choosing a pet.”
All animals adopted from the Department of Animal Services and Northshore Humane Society are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on their vaccines and microchipped.
For more information on how to adopt an animal through the parish Department of Animal Services, go online to www.stpgov.org/departments/animal-services and click on the Pet Harbor and Pet Finder links.
The parish shelter is located at 31078 La. 36 in Lacombe from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information on how to adopt an animal from the no-kill Northshore Humane Society, go online to www.northshorehumane.org. The non-profit organization is located at 20384 Harrison Ave south of Covington.