Covington Mayor Mike Cooper proposed a $25.565 million budget for Fiscal Year 2019 at the City Council meeting held Tuesday.
Cooper did not discuss details of the budget proposal at the meeting, rather each member of the council was presented with a hard cover notebook containing the 176-page document.
A copy of the proposed 2019 proposal was placed on the city's website Wednesday morning.
The proposal is $4.48 million less than $30.049 million budget the Covington City Council approved in 2018.
Cooper's 2019 proposal calls for an operating budget of $18.306 million, $6.431 million for capital expenditures and $827,179 for debt service.
The major difference between the 2018 budget and the 2019 proposal is in capital spending. The 2018 capital budget ($12.036 million) is nearly twice what Cooper seeks in 2019, however numerous capital projects that were financed by the 2018 budget will be ongoing in 2019.
"It's not that there is more than $5 million less in revenue," the mayor said.
Various projects funded in the 2018 budget remain in varying stages of design, engineering, permitting or construction. They include replacement of the West 11th Ave. Bridge at Mile Branch; replacement of West 15th Ave. Bridge at Simpson Creek; relocation of water and sewer utilities for the Jefferson St./21st Ave. roundabout project; grading, de-snagging and clearing of the Patricia Drive Ditch and Blue Swamp Creek, clearing and bank stabilization of a defined section of Mile Branch; construction of a 10-foot wide shared use trail along N. Jefferson Ave. to connect the Tammany Trace to the proposed 21st Ave. roundabout; and water system improvements at Claiborne Hill.
In addition, ongoing capital improvement projects in Covington include renovation of the old fire station on Theard St.; a new operations facility for the city's Public Works Department; new bathrooms at Rev. Peter Atkins Park; a paddlers' launch and shoreline protection work at Bogue Falaya Park; and expansion of the Ernest J. Cooper Memorial Fire Station.
The 2019 proposed budget says sales taxes next year are expected to generate $12.549 million. Property taxes are estimated to bring in $2.803 million in 2019.
Cooper proposes a 1-percent pay increase, as well as merit increases, for non-civil service employees; and he wants to give a 2-percent raise to firefighters and a step increase in annual pay for for Covington Police Officers (equivalent to a 2-percent pay increase.)
A public budget work session will be held Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 222 East Kirkland St.. The council will hold a public hearing on the budget and vote on adoption at its meeting on Nov. 20.
The entire budget proposal can be found online at http://www.covla.com/2019%20PROPOSED%20BUDGET.pdf.