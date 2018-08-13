Eight subdivisions in the Mandeville area and two streets were put under a boil water advisory at noon Monday after a communications contractor laying fiber in the area hit an 8-inch water main in the Woodlands subdivision, a spokesman for St. Tammany Parish said.
The accident caused low water pressure conditions in the surrounding area, making it necessary for Tammany Utilities to put a precautionary boil advisory in place, as required by state Department of Health regulations.
The areas affected are the Woodlands, Quail Creek, Forest Brook, Grand Terre, Emerald Pines, Casa Bella, Remington Court, Woodlands Terrace and Viola Street and Soult Street.
The order will remain in effect until it is lifted by Tammany Utilities. Consumers should disinfect their water before drinking it or using it to make ice, rinse food or brush their teeth, parish spokesman Ronald Simpson said.
Water should be boiled in a clean container for a full minute after it reaches a rolling boil.
Customers can direct any questions to Tammany Utilities at 985-276-6400.