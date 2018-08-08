Good news for white linen clothing owners: You’re no longer forced to decide between the two big St. Tammany events where you can wear them before Labor Day. (After that, many consider them a fashion faux pas.)
After falling on the same night last year, Slidell’s White Linen & Lagniappe and Covington’s White Linen for Public Art events are being held on separate weekends. The Olde Towne Slidell event comes first, on Saturday, Aug. 11, while downtown Covington is on deck for Aug. 18.
Both nights feature dining and drinking specials, live entertainment and showcases by local art galleries, all punctuated by hordes of people wearing white shirts, dresses, seersucker suits and other such attire — although there are no rules against adding a little color.
It’s the fourth White Linen evening in Covington, the last three under the auspices of the Covington Business Association. It’s the second for Slidell, where the city has united four Olde Towne organizations to put on the event.
Both have been hugely popular.
Covington police estimated 10,000 were present last year while Slidell Director of Cultural Affairs Alex Carollo said there were 4,000 to 5,000 folks on the streets of Olde Towne at the same time.
So it follows that both events will gain a boost by no longer going head-to-head.
“We really didn’t realize we were doing ours on the same night as Covington,” Carollo said. “By the time we did, it was too late to change our entertainers and vendors.
“But we want to make it possible for people to go to both. I know we were overwhelmed by the response of our citizens helping to make it so successful.”
There’s no doubt about the success of the Covington version.
Many of the restaurants reported that it’s their busiest night of the year.
The end of July is usually slow for eating establishments, said Danny Saladino, the Covington gallery owner who helped organize the city’s first white linen night in 2015. “Now you’ve got one night at least when they’re adding eight people (to the waitstaff) and maybe a couple more bartenders.
“That makes this sort of a small stimulus package.”
The other emphasis in Covington is the fundraising component for public art.
All of the 54 participating businesses contribute 10 percent of their revenues from the evening to create a major public art project.
Proceeds from the first three years went to commission a bronze statue of author Walker Percy, who lived in Covington for several years before his death in 1990.
The statue, created by local sculptor Williams Binnings at a cost of $70,000, will be unveiled at 5 p.m. Aug. 18 in Bogue Falaya Park, where it was placed.
“We’ve yet to have anyone who has been part of this before who has decided against participating again,” Saladino said. “In fact, we’ve got four new businesses with us this year.”
The next project has not yet been selected, in part, Saladino said, because it is actually done under the city’s auspices and the CBA wants to wait until a new mayor is elected before proceeding.
It probably won’t be as expensive as the Percy statue, Saladino added, so that a new piece can be created annually.
“We’re obviously proud of the Walker Percy statue, but you don’t want to have a first project so ambitious that it has trouble getting off the ground,” he said. “In the future we might have a large mural painted or maybe even some kind of performance art.
“If we’re successful enough, maybe we can have more than one project. Our long-term goal is to have pieces all over town.”
Keeping the public art component alive and well is important.
“This is an art-centric event,” Saladino said. “We don’t want people forgetting why they’re coming out so that this doesn’t turn into just another block party with a dress code.”
There’s no public art project connected with the Slidell event, but plenty of civic pride is involved.
Before the official start of activities, a time capsule featuring artifacts from the past 50 years at the Slidell City Court will be put on display at the Slidell Museum.
And, just for fun, candidates for the District 90 legislative seat will compete in various goofy-games competitions around the venue. That follows an ice-cream-eating contest last year by the mayoral candidates.
The lagniappe part of the evening also includes ’50s music and a Hula Hoop contest on First Street, the Blackwater Brass Band playing in the Olde Towne Soda Shoppe area, the continuing exhibit by Slidell Artist of the Year John Paul Duet in the City Hall Cultural Center and a display of the work of poster artist Victoria Allen in the community room of the same building.
Some restaurants also will have live entertainment.
“It’s not just enough to say we’re open late,” Carollo said. “We’ve got restaurants and bars offering great specials and something to see or do all over Olde Towne.”
“The other good thing to me is that business owners have shown they not only care about their stores, but about their block and all of Olde Towne. That’s working together to drive business so that everyone can be successful.”
There’s been some tweaking of the Covington activities and layout.
While the focus will be on North Columbia Street and Lee Lane, the food trucks will be concentrated on Gibson Street off Columbia to ease up foot traffic and to give those who prefer to dine el fresco all of their choices in one area.
Among the live entertainment will be Four Unplugged at the Columbia Street Tap Room and Groovy 7 at the Rock-N-Blues Café.
To Dan Cobb, vice-president of the CBA, it’s all a matter of paying attention to those who patronize downtown Covington not only on a regular basis but those who turn out primarily for special events.
“Everybody wishes they had a downtown like we do,” he said. “And we’re always looking to make it more attractive.
“For us, White Linen Night has succeeded because there are always people who like to dress up and drink, even in this heat. So we give them a reason to.”
Especially if they want to get more use out of those ivory-colored outfits before it's too late.