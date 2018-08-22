YOGA CLASSES FOR CANCER PATIENTS AND CAREGIVERS: Certified yoga instructor Patricia Hart conducts free classes for patients, survivors and caregivers at 5:30 p.m. Mondays at Slidell Memorial Hospital’s Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. The class is open to people with other conditions for a $5 fee. Participants should wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing. Mats, blankets and bolsters are available. Call (985) 707-4961.
JOINT REPLACEMENT CLASS: Interactive class conducted by a physical therapist, surgical nurse, case manager and orthopedic nurse will focus on preoperative and postoperative care for total joint replacement surgery. The course will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Lakeview Regional Medical Center's Pelican Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. Limited to 40. For information or registration, call (985) 867-3900, or register online at lakeviewregional.com.
LAMAZE CLASS: Courses on the natural process of childbirth, relaxation and breathing techniques will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Lakeview Regional Medical Center's Magnolia Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. Limited to 20; participants are asked to bring a pillow and blanket. For information or registration, call (985) 867-3900, or register online at lakeviewregional.com.
GIRL TALK: Girls ages 9-13 will learn about the physical, social and emotional changes of puberty during the Girl Talk session from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, in the first-floor conference room of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. Presenters will include pediatrician Alice LeBreton and dermatologist Deborah Hilton. Teens must be accompanied by an adult. The fee is $15 per family. To register, call (985) 280-2657 or visit slidellmemorial.org.
HEALING AFTER TRAUMA SERIES: Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response and the Women's Center for Healing and Transformation will hold a series Sept. 19-24 in New Orleans and Abita Springs. Led by psychotherapist Mike Lew, the workshops will target healing for survivors as well as training programs for counselors and social workers. New Orleans locations will be at STAR, 123 N. Genois St., and in Abita Springs at the Women's Center, 71667 Leveson St. Call (504) 407-0711 or visit star.ngo to register online.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center has appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.