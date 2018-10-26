A frustrated Denise Gutnisky, captain of the popular Mardi Paws dog parade on the Mandeville lakefront, told the Mandeville City Council recently that the event was in danger of canceling its 25th annual parade because of demands by Mayor Donald Villere.
The issues were worked out, but only after a lot of verbal snapping among the parties involved.
Gutnisky sought a special events permit in May, well before the March 10, 2019, parade and months before the application deadline. Gutnisky said that she and the administration have gone back and forth for months, not only over the parade route but also over Villere's insistence that the group pay $10,000 to offset the city's costs for the parade in terms of public works and police.
The special events permit that the City Council was considering said that approval was recommended by Mandeville's special events committee contingent on a revised route and specification of revenue distribution.
The council spent some time hashing out concerns about the parade's route. Mardi Paws had shortened the route the previous year to accommodate marchers, both two-legged and four-legged, but the administration said that the end point at Girod Street was too congested.
Villere said that the application should be rejected if the route could not be worked out, but that raised the hackles of Councilman at Large Clay Madden.
"I'm speechless. I don't think I heard you correctly. Turn down the application? This is the best event in Mandeville, an economic driver, a great event for kids. None of this was a problem until the city started telling the organization what to do," Madden said.
Villere fired back. "They changed the route, do you understand that? They changed the route."
But the fireworks didn't stop when the council resolved the question over where the parade should end, calling for it to go a little farther down Lakeshore Drive, closer to Lafitte Street.
Gutnisky and Madden also clashed with Villere over the question of whether Mardi Paws should have to pay the city.
"I don't know that they've given much to Mandeville," Villere said as an aside at one point, prompting Madden to demand that he repeat the comment more loudly.
Gutnisky asked if other parades, such as Eve and the Krewe of Orpheus, are required to pay the city for police and public works costs. Such fees are customarily waived, she pointed out, even though the city's costs are higher for those parades. She also said that in the past, the city's cost for Mardi Paws has been estimated at about $5,000.
Villere replied that those parades aren't turning a profit.
"How can you say they don't make money?" Gutnisky asked. Both krewes charge membership fees that are used to have a ball and parade, she added.
Mardi Paws, by contrast, is a charity, a 501(c)(3) organization that gives away the money it raises. That's usually about $20,000 a year from the $25 entry fee for marches and vendor booths, but last year it raised only $12,000. The $10,000 fee Villere sought would represent half or more of the money raised, she said.
In the past, Mardi Paws has given money from the event to Children's Hospital and to Scott's Wish, which helps people with serious illnesses. Scott's Wish still receives money from concessions at the parade, Gutnisky said.
Beginning in 2016, Mardi Paws has raised money for the Ian Somerhalder Foundation, which is creating a nature sanctuary in Lacombe. The foundation also assists people with veterinary bills, Gutnisky said, providing about $450,000 to meet emergency medical costs for pets.
Villere insisted that he has a fiduciary responsibility.
But Madden said he wanted to make sure that the city waives fees for Mardi Paws. The City Council approved the special events permit for the parade and voted in favor of waiving the fees.
Gutnisky said she understands that the city wants to make sure that the money is given to a good cause, but in this case, Mardi Paws is the good cause. "We help sick people and sick pets in the community," she said.