Slidell High seniors in Hayden Songy’s physics class met recently to compete in his famous boat races at the Cross Gates pool.
This highly anticipated event is a hands-on project in which students are put into teams to learn about elements of physics.
Each team was given two trash bags, one sheet of cardboard and a single roll of duct tape. With these materials, students collaborated and constructed a boat that could float and not take on water. Then, they competed against other teams of classmates to get the boat to the other side of the pool.
This race is both educational and interactive, making the experience enjoyable for students.
"It was great getting out of the classroom, and being able to experience lessons firsthand really makes a difference, especially with everyone wanting to win," senior Brice Pier said. "It brings a new light to how class can be fun and more interactive.”
Not only was the race exciting for the students who participated, it was a lot of fun for spectators as well. This races are popular because they bring students together in ways that are beneficial in more than just an educational way.
“As two teams at a time line up against the wall of the pool ... you could feel the excitement in the air and see the competitive spirits of each team become more intense as they were wanting to have the fastest time,” junior Grace Songy said.
The Slidell High faculty understands these boat races are more than just a group of students rowing cardboard boats in a pool — they are also preparing students to be problem-solvers in their daily lives.