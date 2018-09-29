1. Lakeshore (5-0, last week #1): I do a lot of thinking Friday nights after prep games and this week I have come to a conclusion. The rest of the parish is taking for granted the run that the Lakeshore Titans are on. Craig Jones and his team are playing some damn impressive football. The Titans have blocked what seems like 100 kicks/punts this season and the offense is firing on all cylinders. I just hope that football fans across the parish take a moment to realize how impressive of a run this is. In the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Poll, the Titans have climbed to #2 behind Edna Karr. If the Titans continue on this pace, how much longer before we start talking about a possible rematch of last year’s 4A title game?
2. Archbishop Hannan (5-0, last week #2): In a game that was much closer than many (myself included), Hannan had to come from behind to beat a scrappy St. Michael squad. Hannan is 5-0 and is set to open league play on the road against a Jewel Sumner squad with a new head coach. If I know Hawks coach Scott Wattigny (and I think I do), he will have his team on upset alert and they will be ready. I expect a much better performance on both sides.
3. Pearl River (5-0, last week #3): Test time has finally come for the Pearl River Rebels. Before the season, it was widely expected that the Rebels would have a good record through its first five games. Joe Harris’ squad has gone through the first half of the season 5-0. The schedule gets a lot tougher starting this week when they travel to Hahnville. Can the Rebels shock the high school football world against a Hahnville squad that is not as good as last year’s 5A state runner-up?
4. Slidell (3-2, last week #4): I was in attendance at L.V. McGnity Sr. stadium last week to watch Slidell High live up to the talent they have. Putting up 34 points on the board in a variety of ways (rushing, receiving and defense), I’m starting to gain more and more confidence in my pre-season pick to win District 6-5A. Also, did I mention that Harlan Dixon is one of the best players in the parish and only a junior?
5. St. Paul’s (2-3, last week #6): Is Hammond better than we thought? I thought St. Paul’s was going to dominate the Tornadoes, but a win is a win. St. Paul’s is on a roll and has a chance to go 3-0 in 6-5A play and reclaim the “Little Brown Jug” this week against Covington. A 3-0 St. Paul’s in league play could be a very formidable opponent to take down.
6. Fontainebleau (3-2, last week #7): Don’t look now, but here come the Bulldogs. If you would have told me before the season that Fontainebleau could win a game in which star running back Iverson Celestine doesn’t go for over 100 yards I would have thought you were crazy. But, give credit to the rest of the Bulldogs. They are getting better play on both sides of the ball. Fontainebleau got a score via its defense (pick six) and its special teams (punt return for a touchdown) to help lead the way over Northshore and keep them unbeaten in league play.
7. Covington (2-3, last week #5): I am having a hard time figuring out the 2018 version of the Lions. Coming into the season I thought they would have to take their lumps and that happened early in the season. Then they go upset Ponchatoula. I honestly don’t think Greg Salter’s squad has found its identity yet. Do they do it this week against St. Paul’s in the annual battle for the “Little Brown Jug?”
8. Northshore (2-3, last week #8): Special teams killed the Panthers chances for evening its league record last week. Northshore has yet to really put together a complete game in all three phases (offense, defense and special teams). Until they do that, it could be a long season for Mike Bourg and the Panthers. Hopefully Northshore can right the ship this weekend against a Hammond squad who has scored a total of 15 points in two 6-5A losses thus far.
9. Pope John Paul II (2-2, last week #10): The Pope John Paul II offense has to right the ship if the Jags are to get back to their winning ways. In its last three games, they have been outscored 150-7. You aren’t going to win games with that kind of scoring differential.
10. Salmen (1-4, last week #9): It was a heartbreaking loss for the Spartans last week at home in overtime, blowing a lead against Loranger. Salmen must rebound this week as they travel to Franklinton in the first of two matchups between the two schools. This one is a non-district affair.
11. Mandeville (1-3, last week #12): A week after a heartbreaking loss to cross-town rival Fontainebleau, I didn’t know what to expect from Hutch Gonzales’ Skippers. But the entire Mandeville squad deserves credit for pulling off one of the biggest surprises of the year, going on the road to defeat a powerful Ponchatoula squad. Mandeville will look to make it two-in-a-row this week when they take on a struggling Northshore team that has lost its first two games in league play.
12. Northlake Christian (1-4, last week #11): Anthony Agresta’s squad was simply overmatched last week against an Amite squad full of players that won’t only be playing on Saturday’s in the future, but probably on Sunday’s too. A much more winnable game (that I will get to see on Friday) awaits Northlake Christian against Independence.
Sports Editor David Folse II can be reached via email at dfolse@sttammanyfarmer.net or on the twitter @DavidFolse.