A Hammond man was booked with sixth-offense DWI by Mandeville police Wednesday after officers went to investigate a reported hit-and-run in the parking lot of the St. Tammany Parish library on U.S. 190.
The victim told police that her parked vehicle had been struck by a white SUV. Officers found that vehicle on the opposite side of the parking lot, according to a news release.
When officers approached, the driver, 45-year-old Jason Beter, tried to flee the scene, but he backed into a ditch before exiting the parking lot.
Beter was given a breath test and had a blood-alcohol level well over twice the legal limit.
He was booked with DWI, sixth offense; hit-and-run driving, resisting arrest by flight and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to the St. Tammany Parish jail.
His DWI arrests date back to 1999 across Jefferson, Tangipahoa and St Tammany parishes, the news release said. He is currently on probation for his fifth offense.