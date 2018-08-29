Each year, Northlake Christian School's upperclassmen gather outside their normal school schedule to attend the Junior-Senior Retreat. This year's retreat was Aug. 17-18, and for the first time, at Lion King Ministries Retreat Center in Amite.
The two classes crowded onto buses early on Aug. 17 and were greeted by Northlake Christian's student-led Leadership Council and Ministry Skills groups.
The two-day retreat focused on spiritual growth, team building and included free time at the lake. Along with the many activities, students had the opportunity to grow closer as a school.
“Junior-Senior Retreat was a blast," student body Vice President and senior Ashley Whelan said. "It was fun getting to know other classmates that you normally wouldn’t get to know.”
Free time with peers was a priority for students, but speaker and author Mike Guzzardo also challenged students to see God in a new way and to surrender the entirety of their life to Christ.
“I loved when he talked about how we need to stop holding onto our old life and completely let go of it, so we can give up everything for the life Jesus has for us,” senior Molly Ehrhardt said.
"Surrender" became a theme for the weekend, as other students allowed music to impact them.
“My favorite part was getting to lead everyone in worship and just seeing all of the people surrendered and worshipping,” praise team member and senior Abbi Vega said.
Along with the talks and music provided for students, seniors received letters of encouragement and memories from significant people in their lives. It's a tradition at the retreat and often an emotional experience.
“It makes you see yourself in your parents’ eyes — how they watched you grow up, see your accomplishments, and how much they love you,” senior Kaci Vojtaskovic said. “You see yourself grow up in their eyes. It makes you appreciate the little things.”
While some traditions continued, a new one was added. This year, the retreat ended with parents joining the students for dinner and a session of worship and teaching. The retreat ended with a time of prayer for parents and students.
“(I) loved our new tradition of parents coming to retreat. As a senior, these bonding moments are coming to an end, so being able to have prayer time with them was very special,” senior Kathryn Broussard said.
Students returned to their own beds Saturday night, and had a day to rest before returning to school on Aug. 20.
“Junior-Senior Retreat certainly exceeded our expectations from beginning to end,” Principal Jenni Vega said.