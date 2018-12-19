CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will share the joy of Christ's birth with Carols and Light at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at 35300 Home Estate Drive, Slidell.
CHRISTMAS SERVICES: St. Anselm Catholic Church, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville, will hold services at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, in the church, St. Joseph Hall and the Weseman Center and at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25. Also, services will be held at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Dec 31, and 9 a.m. at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 1. For more information, call (985) 845-7342.
MARRIED COUPLES RETREAT: Registration is open for Married Couples League Retreat Jan. 4-6 at the Abbey's Christian Life Center, 75376 River Road, Covington. The silent retreat is open to all, and includes conferences organized by the abbey monks, common prayer and reconciliation. For more information, contact Karen and Clyde Messenger at (225) 661-9933 or Jeanne O'Neil at (225) 665-8223 or visit www.saintjosephabbey.com/league-retreats.
MOTHER-DAUGHTER PROGRAM: "Growing Up in God's Image," a program on human sexuality for mothers and daughters ages 10-12 years, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 125 E. 19th Ave., Covington. Cost of the program is $25 for each duo. For information or to register, visit www.stpeterparish.com or call (985) 893-2446.