When school lets out in May, most students know that they will not have to return until August. But for the Fontainebleau Crimson Band and Color Guard, their return to the campus comes early.
Twelve hours a day, for two consecutive weeks, the nearly 200 members of the band and color guard learn the work for the upcoming school season, which includes performing at the football games. They also learn the work for their biggest competition of the season — the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands.
“Showcase is a statewide competition of bands and color guards held in the Cajun Dome in Lafayette," sophomore color guard member Veronica Pizzati said. "It is where we go and perform the show we have been preparing for months.”
Fontainebleau placed fifth of 36 teams entered in the competition last year. This year's competitive group is hoping to fare even better.
“It was really difficult being in the hot sun (practicing) for two weeks (this summer,)" said sophomore Emma Swan, who also is a member of color guard. "At times I wanted to give up, but I didn’t because it all pays off on Nov. 3, when five months of practice, dedication and hard work pile up into a 10-minute show.”
Since the competition is coming up soon, the members of the band and color guard are putting the finishing touches on their performance.
Since the school's first invitation to Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands 12 years ago, the band has placed in the Top 10 each time, with a high point of third overall in 2006.
In 2017, the Fontainebleau drum majors were named Best in State at the competition. The band, color guard and drum majors are judged on everything from their music and technique to whether they are synchronized and in their spots on time.
With the tremendous amount of time and effort that has gone into preparing for showcase, everyone involved is excited and hopeful about the chances of finishing first this year.