In 2015, the staff of the St. Tammany Parish Library undertook the task of recording the personal stories of St. Tammany veterans, culminating in the Veterans History Project. The oral histories are now available online at www.sttammanylibrary.org/veterans and on the St. Tammany Parish Library Podcast.
The highly decorated veterans of both war and peacetime share the stories of their service in more than 13 hours of recordings.
World War II Army Air Corps Staff Sgt. Joseph Foto remembers both his bailing out of a B-24 bomber when the engines gave out and later escorting Miss Miami Beach across the stage at the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City.
Serving as a Yeoman 2nd Class in the Navy during World War II, Sherman Elfert was working aboard the USS Holton when it brought Korean and Chinese diplomats to the USS Missouri, where Japan surrendered the war on Sept. 2, 1945.
More fascinating stories of the veterans’ service and their lives before and after, as well as their personal photos, are available on-demand.
