July 9
Fernando Estopinal: 44, 2622 Henry Clay, Mandeville, violation of protection order.
Courtney Payton: 28, 178 Parkway North Drive, Slidell, aggravated assault with firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of schedule II, two counts of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, contempt of court, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justice Davenport: 21, 72425 Jasmine St., Covington, contempt of court.
Maurice Tabb: 25, 6531 Morrison Road, New Orleans, two counts of simple burglary, second degree battery, simple robbery.
Thomas Bickford: 35, 39662 S. Hoover Road, Ponchatoula, two counts of possession of schedule II, aggravated kidnapping.
Asua Bartolo: 67, 49084 La. 51, Tickfaw, manslaughter.
Troymesia Cloud: 19, 6226 Villa Ashley Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of theft of goods $500 to $1,500, criminal conspiracy, theft of goods less than $500.
Jack Basting: 61, 100 St. Croix Drive, Mandeville, sale, exhibition, or distributing of material harmful to minors, contempt of court.
Jobe Jenkins: 28, 39528 Ridgedale Road, Ponchatoula, housed for court, two counts of theft of motor vehicle $1,000 to less than $5,000, contempt of court.
Christopher Catrambone: 46, 1906 E. Canal St., Picayune, Mississippi, aggravated assault, sexual battery, misdemeanor sexual battery, resisting an officer, possession of firearm on premises on alcoholic beverages.
Elbert Blackwell: 56, 69340 LA Industry Pit Road, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery.
Lee Cousin: 34, 26085 E. Beech, St., Lacombe, two counts of contempt of court.
Rickie Nunez: 33, 22335 Longleaf Drive, Covington, principal to commission of crime/theft, resisting an officer.
Kelroy Robertson: 29, 185 Kingspoint Blvd., Slidell, theft (misdemeanor), resisting an officer.
Walter Chris: 58, 116 Audrey Lane, Covington, fugitive.
Tracy Curl: 49, 3501 Meadow Lake Drive, Slidell, creation or operation of a clandestine lab for CDS, possession of schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal use of C.D.S. in presence of persons under seventeen, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS.
July 10
Donald Aleman: 49, 35095 Aleman Road, Pearl River, theft vehicle over $1,500, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Lance Crawford: 29, 18654 Vennette Court, Madisonville, violation of protection order.
Timothy Oliver: 31, 175 Whisperwood Blvd., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Wiley Galloway: 37, 79335 Railroad Ave., Bush, probation violation.
Darlene Pecot: 59, 8009 Flounder St., New Orleans, drug court sanction.
William Jordan: 18, 173 Pin Oak Drive, Poplarville, Mississippi, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation.
Rhonda Bozeman: 49, 1414 St. Croix Drive, Mandeville, disturbing the peace, contempt of court.
Keri Armstrong: 35, 2521 Oklahoma Drive, Marrero, theft under $1,000, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Nichole Hodgkins: 41, P.O. Box 1119, Mandeville, theft under $1,000.
Vanita Howze: 53, 908 Tulip Ave., Laurel, Mississippi, probation violation, contempt of court.
Stuart Edmondson: 35, 1011 Paige Court, Slidell, proper equipment required on vehicles; display of plates, maximum speed limit, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule III CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wesley Magee: 37, 613 Church St., Bogalusa, fugitive.
Jessica Hanalla: 34, 26208 Cloverland Road, Lacombe, fugitive, simple arson.
Paige Schanck: 20, 2536 Jeanne St., Marrero, theft (misdemeanor).
Jason Bonnet: 41, 825 Ave. A, Marrero, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Mary Cramer: 48, 3501 Meadow Lake Drive, Slidell, distribute or possession of with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, creation or operation of a clandestine lab for CDS, possession of schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal use of CDS in presence of persons under 17.
Patrick Seeliger: 32, Kenzie Road, Covington, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, no safety belts, open container in motor vehicle, no drivers license on person, fugitive.
Francisco Ruiz: 34, 8500 Broad Way St., Houston, Texas, housed for marshal.
Michael Penn: 41, 14037 Pardo Road, Tickfaw, housed for marshal.
Adrian Robles: 39, 12702 Ridgelow Lane, Houston, Texas, housed for marshal.
Michael White: 39, 530 Silver Creek Circle, Richmond, Texas, housed for marshal.
Sabrina Bourgeois: 36, 2937 Elizabeth St., Marrero, housed for marshal.
Quiny Jynes: 30, 519 S. Cortez, New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Jessica Johnson: 38, 3691 James Monroe Drive, Jackson, Mississippi, housed for marshal.
July 11
Brandon Barnes: 32, 1428 Hickory Drive, Harahan, aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery.
Taylor Decoud: 19, 1214 Lafayette St., Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Alvin Laurent: 38, 1212 North Buchanan St., Covington, simple battery, resisting an officer.
Chameale Gillin: 30, 121 Barbee Road, Abita Springs, aggravated second degree battery, resisting an officer, riot, attempted, second degree murder, aggravated assault, disturbing the peace.
Britney Gillin: 29, 121 Barbee Road, Abita Springs, two counts of aggravated assault, riot, attempted, second degree murder, disturbing the peace.
Cedric Laurent: 43, 713 West 32nd Ave., Covington, simple battery, resisting an officer, riot.
Alisha Gillin: 28, 7700 Read Blvd., New Orleans, riot, riot/punishment where as a result of any willful violation.
Whitley Laiche: 57, 697 Windmere Xing, Madisonville, DWI first offense, improper lane use, establishing speed zones.
Shaunita Gore-Cobb: 28, 600 Ave. J, Lake Charles, illegal possession of stolen things.
Lauren Fradella: 33, 632 Deciduous Loop, Madisonville, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Matthew Jordan: 32, 806 Parkview Blvd., Mandeville, probation violation.
Constance Holifield: 44, 196 Beasley Alexander Blvd., Covington, probation violation.
Raymond Rogers: 59, 524 Magnolia Road, Slidell, two counts of criminal damage to coin-operated devices.
Clinton Crowe: 48, 214 Dogwood St., Slidell, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rodney Ridenour: 58, 37145 Buck Provost Road, Pearl River, illegal distribution of schedule II CDS, possession of schedule III CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shabrelle Gay: 29, 4309 SF 39th St., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, maximum speed limit, resisting an officer, driving under suspension.
Terence Phillips: 56, 30310 St. John Drive, Lacombe, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II.
Johnny Hamilton: 54, 60027 Javery Road, Slidell, aggravated battery, disturbing the peace.
David Berns: 25, 119 Bayou Paquet St., failure to honor written promise to appear.
Scott Stearns: 42, 1533 Wildwood Lane, Slidell, two counts of contempt of court.
Clayton Boudreaux: 78, 2479 Atchafalaya, Breaux Bridge, contempt of court.
Shawn Copling: 20, 39514 Frierson Road, Pearl River, establishing speed zones, DWI second offense, open container in motor vehicle, driving under suspension.
July 12
Ryan Kramer: 36, 419 Pine Shadows Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Dushon Kelly: 26, 19455, Slemmer Road, Covington, drug court sanction.
Cedwards Spears: 22, 42115 Dave Lane Lot 304, Hammond, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension.
Wesley Billac: 36, 70272 State St., Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Barron Magee: 57, 73041 United Church Road, Covington, riot.
Jada Laurent: 17, 204 South Park Lane, Covington, riot.
Christopher Rushing: 30, 209 West 23rd Ave., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Sunny King: 43, 82325 Lee Settlement Road, Folsom, DWI third offense, driving under suspension, improper lane use, following too close, no proof of insurance, open container in motor vehicle, illegal distribution of schedule II CDS.
Fausto Posadas: 36, 2104 Water Oak Drive, Slidell, DWI first offense, following too close, first degree vehicular negligent injuring.
Hollis McCullen: 35, 2025 Riverside Drive, Bogalusa, two counts of distributing or possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, attempted.
Christopher Rhody: 36, 64371 La. 3081, Pearl River, fugitive.
Thomas Hudgins: 36, 393 Caesar Road, Picayune, Mississippi, probation violation.
Anthony Jackson: 20, 4859 Brew Forest, Humble Texas, theft (felony).
Temika Abram: 42, 1500 Bogan Circle, Picayune, Mississippi, unauthorized use of movable, exploitation of the infirmed.
Brittany Saucer: 33, 158 Southwood Drive, Slidell, simple burglary.
Melissa Cooper: 36, 3727 Meadowdale Drive, Slidell, theft under $1,000, bank fraud.
Marcus Hover: 31, 61013 Charles Ave, Slidell, simple burglary, theft under $1,000, possession of burglary tools, theft under $1,000, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Johnny Tarver: 27, 40152 Bahm Road, Franklinton, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Demetruis Carter: 25, 419 Portsmouth Drive, Slidell, attempted.
Keith Adams: 44, 103 Dulac Place, Mandeville, issuing worthless checks.
Shabrelle Gay: 9, 4309 SF 39th St., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, two counts of theft of goods $500-$1,500.
Georgina Shuler: 45, 39394 Honey Island Swamp Road, Pearl River, theft of a firearm, theft $750 but less than $5,000, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Rodney Bernard: 52, 20464 Florence St., Covington, aggravated crime against nature.
Shauna Broussard: 39, 39078 Craddock Lane Pearl River, two counts of contempt of court.
July 13
Jarred Carpenter: 34, 2883 Oais Vincent Road, Sulphur, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000.
Laquita Thomas: 29, 175 Marrow, Ponchatoula, two counts of contempt of court, theft of goods less than $500.
Chris Thomas-Pulley: 51, 225 Dream Court, Slidell, contempt of court.
Ashytn McClure: 18, 15110 Arleen Normand Drive, Covington, contempt of court.
Michael Mayfield: 54, 518 Georgia Ave., Bogalusa, housed for court.
Dustin Trosclair: 35, 70379 D St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Marc Stevenson: 55, 520 West 30th Ave., Covington, simple battery.
Christopher Melendez: 23, 122 La. 1077, Madisonville, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Dominic Weber: 24, 1513 Hunters Point Road, Slidell, no safety belts, driving under suspension, refusing to provide correct identity, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Robert Cathers: 55, 713 Haring Road, Metairie, DWI second offense, careless operation.
Kevin Henry: 47, 403 Red Gum Court, Madisonville, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Desirie Allnet: 43, 2033 Jefferson St., Mandeville, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Bennett Coxe: 36, 900 Emerald Forest Blvd., Covington, probation violation.
Sean Westbrook: 41, 321 Second St., Bogalusa, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Joseph Zulli: 57, 4648 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, violation of protection order.
Robert Mize: 48, 1900 Robert Drive, St. Bernard, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Christopher Smith: 39, 212 Lake Sabine Court, Slidell, domestic abuse/child endangerment.
July 14
Gerald Moise: 29, 42743 Snapper Way, Franklinton, contempt of court.
Bruce Normand: 61, Metairie, DWI first offense, intentional littering prohibited, no proof of insurance, no registration, one way roadway.
Torrance Denomes: 39, 223 East 33rd Ave., Covington, domestic abuse battery, theft (misdemeanor).
Michael Seither: 22, 1402 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use, open container.
Mae Williams: 47, 209 North Scanlon, Hammond fugitive.
Brandon Betz: 45, 1350 Caroline St., Mandeville, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Brooklyn Sansone: 25, 725 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, theft (felony).
Clairssa Ducre: 42, 1733 Sullivan Road, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, simple possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession schedule IV.
Steven Cayou: 29, 118 Eydie Lane, Slidell, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Edward Kloss: 54, 450 SW Fourth St., Paris, Texas, unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Reko Williams: 21, 72305 Flot Road, Abita Springs, theft under $1,000, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
July15
Derrick Gibson: 26, 64119 Recreation Center Road, Angie, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Kevin Jefferson: 39, 622 Montgomery St., Bogalusa, contempt of court, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Tiffany Taylor: 27, 1016 Union Ave., Bogalusa, contempt of court, theft under $1,000, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miranda Perez: 41, 58 Hubert Spiers Road, Carrier, Mississippi, theft under $1,000.
Randy Kosinski: 69, 34113 Myrtle Court, Slidell, DWI fourth/subsequent offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Zachary Goutierez: 29, 69173 La. 59, Abita Springs, DWI second offense, no passing zones.
Juan Lujan-Lugo: 30, 506 East Magee St., Covington, DWI first offense, driver must be licensed.
Samuel Etheridge: 20, 82363 Owen Sharp Road, Bush, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Kimberly Childress: 58, 5176 Hunters Point Road, Pearl River, theft (felony), criminal trespass.
Jason Sharp: 35, 16026 Hezzie Loyd Road, Folsom, simple criminal damage to property.
Joshua Broussard: 34, 1933 Orleans St., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.
Craig Couvillier: 51, 3023 Chippewa, Baton Rouge, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use, driving under suspension.
Joshua Thomas: 32, 3306 Louisiana St., Slidell, violation of protection order.
Branden Thibodaux: 32, 70530 Archie Singletary, Pearl River, theft of vehicle over $1,500.
Adam Heap: 23, 71490 Jefferson Ave., Covington, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Norman Leeman: 53, 59214 N. Pearl Drive, Slidell, battery of a dating partner.
During the period of July 9-15, 24 people were housed for immigration at St. Tammany Parish Jail.