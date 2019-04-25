It's a bittersweet time at Pope John Paul II High, as we must say goodbye to all of the graduating seniors in this class of 2019.
With seniors beginning their exams mid-April, they've already begun celebrating the end of their high school careers, with the senior class trip to Disney World, graduation practices and a senior retreat. This time of year really focuses on bringing them together one last time before they all walk across the stage and into the next chapter of their adult lives.
The senior trip is one of the most treasured parts of the Pope John Paul senior experience. The class takes a bus to the Orlando park and spends two days there.
Graduation day in early May is also full of important traditions. It begins with a senior slideshow, which features pictures of the senior class all the way from their first days at the school.
Next comes senior awards, which give recognition for things like scholarships and special awards given by a sponsor. Finally, the actual commencement takes place that night, and then the seniors are officially high school graduates.
Two days later, the junior class steps forward to receive their senior rings at a special Mass. They also finally get the opportunity to take advantage of senior privileges such as parking in the senior specific parking lot.
This is such an important time of year for the upperclassman, as the seniors look toward college and juniors look toward their last year of high school.
It is unusual that the ring ceremony takes place in spring of the junior year, but it is a good system that gives the class extra time with their rings and allows senior year to feel more real over the summer.
PJP congratulates all of the class of 2019 and wishes the best of luck to the class of 2020 as they look toward their senior year!