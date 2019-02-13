"MARY POPPINS": Christ Episcopal School's Drama Department will stage the Disney classic "Mary Poppins," adapted for the stage by Cameron Mackintosh, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at 80 Christwood Blvd., Covington. The production features students from the senior and junior high schools. Tickets are $10-$15. For tickets and information, visit ce.drama.ticketleap.com.
HONORED STUDENTS: Lee Road School has named Olivia Adams, fifth grade, and Caroline Frederick, eighth grade, as students of the year.
BAND HONORS: Students at Lee Road School recently were selected to participate in the District Honor Band, including Cody Farbe, Grady Cooper, Rubin Hernandez, Madelyn Jenkins, Kellen Meyers, Justin McCarra and Noah Strickland.
COUNCIL CONVENTION: Members of the St. Paul's School recently attended the annual state Association of Student Councils convention in Sulphur and received the Gold Council Award. It also was recognized for Student Council Week and State Charity Donation. Luke Vargas, a junior, was elected vice president. Council co-advisers are Shannon D'Hemecourt and Joanna Case.