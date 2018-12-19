The St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission has implemented a new sexual harassment policy for all of its employees.
The policy, adopted by the organization’s Board of Commissioners at its Dec. 18 meeting, brings the commission into compliance with a new state law requiring all public agencies to implement sexual harassment policies by Jan. 1.
In accordance with the state requirements, the policy defines sexual harassment, sets up a complaint procedure and prohibits retaliation against any person who files a complaint. The policy also requires that all employees receive training on the prevention of sexual harassment each year.
In other matters, the board postponed the adoption of a policy manual governing its operation. Adoption of the manual already had been postponed four times since it first appeared on the board’s April agenda, but members decided to postpone it again until the February meeting to provide more time to finalize the language.
Board members also elected officers for the coming year. Mark Myers will serve as chairman, Marlaine Peachey as vice chairwoman and Bonnie Eades as secretary/treasurer.
Outgoing chairman T.J. Smith introduced Ronnie Townsend, who will join the board at its next meeting. Townsend is the general manager of the Slidell Holiday Inn and will represent the lodging industry on the board. He was appointed by the St. Tammany Parish Council to replace Susan Nuss, who resigned earlier this year.
Board members also welcomed Devan Richoux as the organization’s new vice president for finance and administration. Richoux, a CPA formerly with the LaPorte accounting firm, replaces Mary Anne Harrison, who retired after 23 years as a commission staff member.