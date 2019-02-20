The Slidell Elks Line Dancers entertained veterans and residents at Trinity Neurologic Rehabilitation Center with Carnival music and a second line, complete with beads and trinkets. Taking art in the fun are, seated from left, Allen Landry and Skip Springer. Standing are activities director Pamlette Williams, Cathy Springer, Carol Massarini, Pat Massarini, Kathy Spadoni, Pete Spadoni, Pauline Mintz, Tina Stout, Rose Fontenot, Dennis Guenard, Ellyn Campbell, Paul Niehaus, Evelyn Campbell, Kathy Grisoli and Lou Landry.