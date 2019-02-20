An Albany man who was wanted for burglary in Tangipahoa Parish was arrested near Madisonville Tuesday by St. Tammany Parish patrol deputies during a traffic stop on Louisiana 21.
The truck he was driving had been reported stolen out of Livingston Parish, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies found a firearm and drug paraphernalia inside the truck.
Corey Rodgers, 25, of Albany was booked in the the St. Tammany Parish Jail on illegal possession of stolen things, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.
He was also booked as a fugitive out of Tangipahoa Parish.