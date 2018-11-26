Early voting for the Dec. 8 general election will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Dec. 1.
Registered voters wishing to cast an early ballot can go to the clerk of court's elections offices at 601 N. Jefferson Ave. in Covington; 520 Old Spanish Trail (the Towers Building) in Slidell; or 21490 Koop Drive, Building A, near Mandeville at the St. Tammany Parish Government offices.
At stake are outcomes in a handful of elections that were forced into run-offs following the Nov. 6 general election. They include run-offs for Louisiana secretary of state, District 90 state representative in the Slidell area, the district 8 and 11 Parish School Board seats in east St. Tammany, Pearl River police chief and Abita Springs mayor.
There also is a parishwide vote on a 1-mill, 10-year renewal to fund operations at the parish's animal shelter; a 10-year, 10-mill renewal for St. Tammany Fire Protection District 11 in the Pearl River area; and a renewal for a $96 annual property fee for drainage concerns in Parish Drainage District No. 4 in the Slidell area.
Identification is required to vote. Call (985) 809-5500 or (985) 646-4125 for more information.