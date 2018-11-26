BR.vote0005.110718 bf
Buy Now

Ed and Norean Carver look over the sample ballot outside their voting precinct at Oak Grove Primary School during voting in Ascension Parish Tuesday Nov. 6, 2018, in Prairieville, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Early voting for the Dec. 8 general election will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Dec. 1.

Registered voters wishing to cast an early ballot can go to the clerk of court's elections offices at 601 N. Jefferson Ave. in Covington; 520 Old Spanish Trail (the Towers Building) in Slidell; or 21490 Koop Drive, Building A, near Mandeville at the St. Tammany Parish Government offices.

At stake are outcomes in a handful of elections that were forced into run-offs following the Nov. 6 general election. They include run-offs for Louisiana secretary of state, District 90 state representative in the Slidell area, the district 8 and 11 Parish School Board seats in east St. Tammany, Pearl River police chief and Abita Springs mayor.

There also is a parishwide vote on a 1-mill, 10-year renewal to fund operations at the parish's animal shelter; a 10-year, 10-mill renewal for St. Tammany Fire Protection District 11 in the Pearl River area; and a renewal for a $96 annual property fee for drainage concerns in Parish Drainage District No. 4 in the Slidell area.

Identification is required to vote. Call (985) 809-5500 or (985) 646-4125 for more information.

Tags

View comments