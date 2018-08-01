Peppers, tomatoes, potatoes, corn, watermelon and eggplants were in abundance at a recent Covington Farmers Market at 609 N. Columbia St.
Local farmers lost some late fall plantings when the area experienced snow and freezing temperature this winter.
“Winter was kind of rough, but all of them came back,” said Jan Biggs, the market’s coordinator. “It’s been a good growing season so far."
Biggs said the market began in 1998 with about 10 vendors. Now, more than 40 vendors participate at the market held each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon